Massimo Allegri’s Juventus had their worst start to the season since 1961 following a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Week 4 of Serie A.

The Old Lady is still looking for her first league victory. She is 18th with only two points. The Turinese now need to raise the bar quickly if they are to avoid ending the season like Juventus’ worst team in the past 60 years. Juve have gone 18 straight games without a Clean Sheet scoring, making them one of the worst defenses in Europe’s five biggest leagues, with no other team having experienced such a streak. This team, which was once characterized by strong defense, is now fragile at the back.

Ronaldo humiliates Juve

In attack, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo hurt the Piedmontese very badly. In his three games with Manchester United this season, the former zebra club player has also scored more goals than the entire Juventus team. The Italians have scored four goals collectively and conceded six. Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa are the figures we count on to lead the attack and score regularly. But for now, this is hardly satisfactory.