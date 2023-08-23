All of us, children and adults, are afraid of something. Losing a loved one, not receiving the affection we need, not being accepted as we are or not getting what we want. Also to the dark, to heights, to ride an airplane or even to an insignificant insect. Each person manifests different fears, which he must learn to face. Fear is the reaction that occurs to a sense of danger, threat or imminent risk, whether real or imagined. Few emotions are more powerful, invasive and contagious than this. An emotion that appears in our life from our birth and accompanies us until the end. A baby is already capable of feeling the fear or insecurity of her caregivers and responding to it through her nervousness or crying.

Fear spreads quickly and is very destructive. It fills us with nervousness, suspicion or a feeling of vulnerability. It becomes toxic when it lasts over time and paralyzes us, when it prevents us from being happy or properly developing our abilities, or when it doesn’t allow us to work for something we want. A basic and universal emotion that is capable of generating physiological or bodily responses such as sweating, dilated pupils or increased heart rate, as well as the release of hormones such as cortisol or adrenaline. And subjective effects such as blockage, discomfort, worry, low self-esteem and, on a large number of occasions, the feeling of total loss of control.

Seneca said that we often suffer more from our imagination than from reality, and it is true. According to specialists, 87% of the fears we feel will never go away. Fear is not something bad, it is an essential emotion that teaches us to be prudent and seek security. It protects us from dangers, alerts us to threats and teaches us to measure our behavior. It serves to be able to react and escape effectively from any imminent danger.

Children feel fears very similar to those of adults, which can significantly affect their development, relationships and personal autonomy. They feel them very intensely and sometimes disproportionately. Some of the most common fears they feel are: loud sounds, darkness, storms, unknown or disguised people, death or separation from parents. Many of these fears are evolutionary and disappear as the child grows and matures. Most childhood fears do not pose a real threat (“monsters” or “dragons” do not eat children or hide under their beds), so they become a great opportunity for children to work on their self-regulation skills.

For its development it is essential that the adult helps the little one to recognize their fears and regulate them correctly. The tool to achieve this is emotional education. An education based on helping the child to identify what causes fear without feeling ashamed or being conditioned to the adult’s reaction and developing all the necessary strategies to deal with it. A child who is able to face his terrors will feel safe, self-confident, and show a lot of autonomy.

Keys to help a child overcome their fears

Let the child experiment with fear without overprotecting him to prevent him from suffering. Confronting them will allow you to develop such important skills as resilience, courage, and autonomous decision-making. If we deny him the experience of feeling it, we will be depriving him of the opportunity to learn to protect himself and face difficult situations. A child needs adults by his side who remain calm when he feels fear, who legitimize what he feels, who create a safe environment where he can freely express his fears, understand them and develop strategies to deal with them. That they accompany him with large doses of serenity, understanding and affection, connecting with everything he needs. Avoid ridiculing the child for the fears he feels in front of others, without laughing at him or punishing him. Attention must be directed towards finding possible solutions to help him deal effectively with what he feels and that generates learning. It will be crucial to appreciate every little effort you make to achieve it. Explain to the child that adults are afraid too and that this is nothing to be ashamed of. Sharing emotions without complexes or modesty will help the child to accept them much better and not feel guilty.

It is essential that the child does not feel evaluated by the fact of having a certain fear, that the adult look at him unconditionally and act responsibly to help him overcome it. That she understands that the child has no control over her fears and that she will need time and patience to overcome it. As Horacio, a lyrical and satirical poet in Latin, used to say: “Whoever lives in fear will never be free”.

sonia lopez She is a teacher, psychopedagogue and educational disseminator, as well as the mother of two teenagers.

