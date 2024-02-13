These days it is common for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uses his optimism to promise “total victory against Hamas” and the safe release of more than one hundred hostages still in the hands of the terrorist group.

But his tone hides the reality: The objectives that the Israeli military high command set for itself when launching the offensive on Gaza after the bloody attacks by Hamas on October 7 seem distant and the dual purpose of ending Hamas and freeing all the hostages now seems very complicated to achieve.

A little more than 120 days since the Israeli military entered Gaza, Israel has launched hundreds of bombings that swept away a good part of the buildings in the Gaza Strip, and have taken over a huge area with its tanks, special commandos and infantry. portion of the territory. But, despite being a relatively small area of ​​41 kilometers long and no more than 12 kilometers wide, the Hamas resistance continues to hit the IDF troops, Israel's defense forces, hard..

On Monday, January 22, 24 Israeli soldiers were killed in a series of response actions by Hamas, the deadliest day for Tel Aviv troops since the start of the offensive on Gaza four months ago.

Since October 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip. Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Hamas is a terrorist group, while Israel is a member state of the United Nations, obliged as such to respect international law.

The military plan followed by the IDF planned to achieve “operational control” of the three main cities in the area, Gaza, Khan Yunis and Rafah by December. The advance has been much slower, control remains relative, with constant challenges from the Hamas resistance. As for Rafah, the offensive is just beginning this weekend. Following the bloody Hamas attack on October 7, when the terrorists killed some 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 (of whom more than 100 remain in the hands of the Islamist group), there was severe criticism of Tel Aviv's intelligence services for his inability to foresee the assaults that the terrorists had been preparing for many months.

Now there is new evidence of the flaws in that information: before the attack, the Netanyahu government believed that, underground in Gaza, there was a network of just over 400 kilometers of tunnels. Now, the IDF knows that the tangle of wells and underground galleries is much larger and more complicated: nearly 800 kilometers..

As an intelligence document circulated among European diplomats in Paris last week explains: “While moving on the surface, the Israeli military asserts its advantage in weapons and electronic equipment, but when it penetrates the network of tunnels, it is exposed to Hamas counterattacks that can prove devastating in the death trap of underground Gaza. .”.

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip.

To the frustration that all this produces in Israel's war cabinet, Netanyahu must add the criticism of the families of the hostages who demand a truce to guarantee their release, and the harsh and justified international questions because the Israeli offensive has not distinguished between Hamas terrorists and civilians, many of them women, the elderly and children.

“It is true that on October 7, Hamas attacked mainly civilians, and even raped women and cut off the heads of babies, but that cannot justify the actions of the Israeli military, since Hamas is a terrorist group, while Israel “It is a member state of the United Nations, obliged as such to respect international law,” a European Union official explained to EL TIEMPO in an off-the-record talk in Paris.

Against the ropes

Of the more than 240 hostages that Hamas took with it after the October 7 assaults, a hundred – including dozens of foreigners – were freed during the truce at the end of November. Those rescued by the Israeli military are just a handful. In the figures updated until this Tuesday, 106 kidnapped people were still in the hands of the terrorists. About 30 have died.

Pressure from the captives' relatives grows day by day for Tel Aviv to negotiate their release. Meanwhile, Israeli public opinion tends to support them.

Last week a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) came to light that investigated what should be the priority in the dual objective of freeing the hostages and ending Hamas. The first option received 51 percent support, versus 36 percent who pointed to the second..

Retired general Gadi Eisenkot, who is part of the war cabinet, has gone to the media to speak frankly about the doubts raised by the Government's strategy – or rather the lack thereof. But Netanyahu has not said what he intends to do with Gaza or what the priority is between freeing hostages and destroying Hamas.

Funeral of Israeli soldiers.

The situation in Gaza does not allow the war objectives to be achieved.

“The situation in Gaza does not allow the war objectives to be achieved,” Eisenkot said in a television interview a couple of weeks ago. “For me – he added – there is no dilemma: the mission is to rescue civilians, rather than kill the enemy.”

According to an extensive analysis of The New York Times Regarding the discussions between the high command and the Netanyahu government, the four Defense Forces commanders consider that “the prime minister's ambiguity about a post-war plan for Gaza” is at least partially responsible for the plight of the military in the area.

Without a long-term vision, the generals believe, the military cannot make key tactical decisions about how to seize and control the areas of Gaza that remain under Hamas control. If the emphasis is on freeing hostages, there is a way to proceed. But if it is to sweep away Hamas, the actions to be carried out are different.

For Netanyahu, It is difficult to put a post-war plan for Gaza in black and white, as this undermines the unity of his cabinet. While moderates believe that, once freed from the regime that Hamas has imposed there for a decade, the Strip should remain in the hands of Palestinian authorities unaffected by terrorists, hawks (who represent the extreme right in Parliament and the Government) are pushing for the area to be governed by Israel.

More than 360,000 reserve soldiers were mobilized after the war broke out on October 7. Photo: Israeli Army/AFP

And the two-state solution?



US President Joe Biden, who has staked some of his credibility by supporting Israel, along with European leaders, is demanding clarity from Netanyahu on a plan for the future of Gaza, while increasingly criticizing Israel. for the way he conducts the war, without due care for civilians.

Due to IDF attacks, 24,000 Gazan civilians have died – according to Palestinian authorities –, thousands more have been injured and tens of thousands have been displaced in inhumane conditions. Neither schools nor hospitals have been spared from Israeli bombings, and the images of dead and injured Palestinian children rightly outrage world opinion, and are doing enormous damage to Israel's image..

At the end of January, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled in response to an accusation by the South African government against Israel for genocide. Although it has not yet qualified the Israeli actions, the Court has already required Tel Aviv to “take all measures” to prevent a genocide, as well as preserve and not destroy evidence about possible crimes that the Israeli military may have committed, a very disturbing signal for the Israeli high command.

Evacuation of residents of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is not doing well in court. Aside from the challenge from the Hague court, the prime minister suffered a severe setback in his country's Supreme Court at the beginning of the year, when the justices repealed an initiative that Netanyahu's coalition in Parliament had approved to limit the ability of control of the highest judicial authorities over the laws.

Is about a key piece of the judicial reform that Netanyahu has promoted, and that in the middle of last year unleashed a wave of street protests. Large sectors of Israeli opinion saw this reform as an attack against the independence of powers, and against the system of checks and balances typical of a democracy.

To the internal divisions of his cabinet, the international pressure from his own allies, the judicial process in The Hague and the setbacks in the Supreme Court, Netanyahu must add the collapse of his party, the Likud, in the polls, which shows that the Public opinion has stopped supporting the offensive on Gaza, unlike what happened in October, a few days after the Hamas attack.

Smoke during an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A poll at the end of January by television Channel 13 revealed that The current Likud government coalition with ultra-orthodox religious groups and the extreme right would barely get 46 seats out of the 120 in Parliament, which this alliance dominates today with 64 seats..

Among Israel's traditional allies, both in the United States and in Europe, many insist on the need to return to the negotiating table, and insist on the two-state formula (Israel and Palestine), as the only way to achieve peace. . But even if Netanyahu is convinced of this, it is highly unlikely that he will be the one leading Israel when it comes time to negotiate again.

While his soldiers endure underground, in the network of tunnels, wells and passages in Gaza, the surprise counterattacks by Hamas and the explosive traps left by the terrorists, Netanyahu finds himself in a military, political and judicial tunnel that seems to have no exit.

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

mvargaslina@hotmail / Instagram @mvargaslinares