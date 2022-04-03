Doctor Nacime Salomão Mansur assumed the superintendence of Hospital São Paulo, of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), in February, with the goal of promoting a “rescue operation”. Plunged into a financial crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, the hospital is the target of frequent protests from patients, doctors and staff. They complain about the bad conditions of the emergency room, the lack of medicines and other supplies and the reduction in staff promoted in the last two months. In his first interview in office, Mansur spoke to Estadão on the institution’s shortage and the restructuring plan.

What is the situation at Hospital São Paulo (HSP)?

The hospital is a highly complex reference and an important disseminator of knowledge. With so many budgetary difficulties, he accumulated debts to maintain the service provision. Today, it has a lower volume of service and continues to experience operational difficulties.

What is the current budget?

It is R$ 22 million per month, far below the need for a hospital of this size, with highly complex surgeries and a large demand for supplies, medications, orthoses and prostheses, etc. The monthly cost is R$ 30 million. Every month there is a deficit of at least R$ 8 million. Currently, the debt should be around R$ 450 million. The pandemic caused a greater imbalance. There was more spending on supplies, PPE (protective equipment), etc. The price of some products and medications has increased by about 800%. It also spent a lot on hiring staff. More than 100 ICU beds have been opened. The hospital has about 800 beds. Because of the crisis, only half are in operation. We took measures to fit the hospital into the budget, such as controlling the use of supplies and readjusting human resources.

Doctors and staff speak of hundreds of layoffs. How many were there?

200 layoffs. Nothing was done without discretion. Everything was guided by the importance of the areas and the need for assistance. If we don’t, the hospital dies in a few months.

Will there be more layoffs?

We don `t know yet. Let’s study the impact of what has already been done and analyze it. We need to revive the hospital. There is an entire restructuring and reconstruction project to maintain sustainability.

What are these structuring measures? What changes?

Management will change. We studied, for example, measures to improve the provision of beds. We cannot allow the existence of an ICU with only four beds. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determines a doctor and a nurse for every 10 beds, and an assistant for every two. If there are only four beds, we have a loss of manpower that could be better used. We are trying to bring together some wards to change the logic of bed distribution. We want to have 800 beds again, but it is not possible without adequate funding and a defined cost-benefit ratio. The emergency room was in shortage.

How is this penury?

There have been no renovations for many years. Other university hospitals face a similar dilemma because the vocation of the university hospital is teaching. But they end up taking on a heavier care burden than they would otherwise be capable of.

The emergency room stopped working due to the open door system. Because?

For a few years, the gateway for these patients was in a structure beneath our emergency room. In August, the Vila Mariana Emergency Care Unit (UPA) facilities were inaugurated two blocks from the hospital. As a result, the institution’s gateway became the UPA. For some specialties, such as ophthalmology, otolaryngology and others, the hospital is still an open door. For others, it only accepts patients referred by other services.

Of the large public hospitals in the city, there are few that work with open doors, which makes access difficult. Why does it have to be this way?

The vocation of Hospital São Paulo is high complexity. The emergency room of spontaneous demand brings with it a low complexity, patients are not adequate to the hospital’s profile. If not, we bring a huge population with a stomachache or sore throat. More than 90% of those assisted have problems that could be solved in units that do not need to have the expensive structure of tertiary and quaternary hospitals.

Patients complain of lack of medication. To be continued?

We started to restructure the logistics, we reduced this difficulty and we are trying to maintain the hospital until we have cash to pay suppliers. Today there is no shortage of fundamental products. When it starts to run out, we can quickly trigger suppliers.

How is the hospital budget composed?

The money comes mainly from the SUS billing (remuneration for hospitalizations, consultations and services provided), from the incentives it receives and from the contracting of assistance goals with the state government. And some other small amounts linked to research. The hospital does not receive funds from the Ministry of Education, but there are statutory servants from Unifesp.

The HSP stopped receiving an appeal from the Ministry of Health. Was it reversed?

We are in Justice. Previously, the institution received funds from the Restructuring Program of Federal University Hospitals (Rehuf), of Health. In 2017, a former minister (Ricardo Barros) suspended this payment. The argument was that the hospital was not state owned. A fragile argument. In essence, it is private because it belongs to the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM), but it is a Unifesp university hospital: cohabitation that has always worked since 1956. Who are the owners of SPDM? Professors at Unifesp. The crisis worsened after the withdrawal of Rehuf, in the order of R$ 3 million per month.

