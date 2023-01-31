The Cadena SER relaunches its successful campaign ‘Without respect there is no game’, with a special, tonight from 00:00, on the program The spar, directed and presented by Manu Carreño, in which the increase in violence and hate crimes in football in recent months will be analyzed. Director of The spar from SER, Manu Carreño; the program director sports carousel from SER, Dani Garrido; the director of AS DiaryVicente Jiménez and the editor-in-chief of Sports at EL PAÍS, Nadia Tronchoni will put various issues on the table, such as whether zero tolerance for violence in sport is real, if the institutions are acting firmly enough or if there are clubs that are too permissive with their hobbies, among others.

The ‘Without respect there is no game’ campaign was created in 2017 with the commitment to inform and raise awareness about the fight against racism, discrimination and violence in football. With this initiative, which had the support of UNESCO, SER took a big step in this area, aware of the impact, influence capacity and social responsibility of the media.

Different actions have been carried out within the framework of the campaign, such as the presentation of a report that studied the behavior of citizens on Social Networks during football matches. The report analyzed more than a million comments on the network with the aim of finding out the toxic and violent behaviors that have the most presence during soccer matches.

In addition, the SER conveyed the message of its campaign to thousands of boys and girls with educational talks by schools and youth soccer clubs throughout Spain in which professionals and radio stations from the Cadena SER participated to promote the culture of fair play in soccer and who also had the support of personalities from the world of soccer in each town.

During all this time, the SER has been informed through its antenna, cadenaser.com and social networks about events related to violence and discrimination in sport.

The director of Sports of the SER, Laura Martínez insists on the importance of unity to face this serious problem: “It is a moment in which the media must join so that there is zero tolerance on all fronts to eradicate racism, discrimination and violence in sport”.

The program can be followed live on the SER antenna and app, and on the websites of the different Grupo PRISA media.

