It doesn’t matter if they are taxis, motorcycle taxis or platform services… all violate the Mobility and Transportation Lawwithout being disturbed.

And it is that, although the legislation prohibits itThey make room in places that are not allowed and provide a collective service, that is, they charge users 10 pesos to take them to a cruise ship or specific point.

MURAL confirmed this practice in Guadalupe and Periférico.

The motorcycle taxis, a service that is not yet regularized, wait for five people to gather to take them to Guadalupe and Mariano Otero. same goes for private cars that provide services through platforms.

“It’s faster, there are times when I wait for an hour for the truck and it doesn’t come, so it leaves me close and I walk or take another truck,” said Andrea, who is a user of this modality.

This service is provided every day, intensifying on weekends. The vehicles, whether motorcycle taxis or cars, line up one behind the other to wait their turn.

In accordance with Article 91 bis of the State Mobility and Transportation Law, Those who provide the service through mobile applications will not be able to wait for accidental passage or offer their service on the street.

“On-demand passenger transport service providers through mobile applications may not make a direct offer on public roads, nor may they make a site, matrix, base or similar”, indicates the Law.

In case of incurring in this practice, the permit or concession will be withdrawn, it is added in Article 146.

In what corresponds to motorcycle taxis, there are several transgressions, since their operation is illegal, since they are not yet part of the transport systems recognized by law; Currently, the technical standard is being prepared so that they can work under the

community Service Concept, for hard-to-reach areas.

However, in the agreements that have been made so that they can provide service is not to circulate on main avenues or where there is public transport; Guadalupe is a main avenue where at least three routes circulate. They are also asked to respect the number of passengers, which they do not.

During an observation exercise carried out by MURAL, it was detected that, by making room and providing the “collective” service, the vehicle capacity, which is three people maximum, in addition to the driver.

In some cases, up to six passengers were counted, two of them sharing a seat with the driver, which makes the three-wheeled vehicle more unstable.

And although motorcycle taxis are not regulated, the

Mobility and Transportation Lawin its Article 71 establishes that any vehicle is prohibited from transporting a greater number of people than its capacity establishes.

According to sellers of these vehicles, the capacity is for three people and the driver.