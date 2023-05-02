The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, chairs a round of closed-door talks with special envoys from various member states of the organization to discuss the situation in Afghanistan for two days. The Taliban government was not invited to the meetings.

“Any meeting on Afghanistan without the participation of the Afghan government is ineffective and counterproductive,” said the spokesman for the Taliban government’s Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, for ‘Al Jazeera’.

A statement that comes after the UN refused to invite Taliban representatives. The organism does not recognize the de facto government in Afghanistan. However, those who are present in Qatar are special envoys from 25 countries, including the United States, China and Russia.

The round of talks is aimed at “achieving a common understanding in the international community on how to engage with the Taliban.”mentioned the UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, speaks during an interview with AFP at his Kabul office on May 1, 2023. © AFP / Wakil Koshar

According to Dujarric, among the issues on the table will be respect for human rights, the situation of Afghan women, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the country.

Despite not having invited the Taliban government to these talks, the United Nations Security Council said they would lift the travel restrictions imposed on Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi so that he could attend a meeting with his counterparts from China and Pakistan, with the latter country as the headquarters.

These talks would take place the second week of May. Some that would seek to discuss issues of peace, security and stability in the country.

Criticism of meetings

Last Sunday and through a letter to the public, a coalition of groups that defend the human rights of women in Afghanistan were “outraged” at the idea that the international community would consider formally recognizing the Taliban government.

Afghan women protest in Kabul ahead of a UN meeting to oppose any move to recognize the Taliban government on April 29, 2023. © AFP / ARCHIVE

The statements came in response to what was said by the United Nations Assistant Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, who mentioned on April 17 that the meetings in Qatar could be “a few small steps to return to the path of recognition.”

The UN clarified Mohammed’s statements. On April 20, the organization’s deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, mentioned that “the Doha conference on May 1-2 is not about recognition.” And he added: “We don’t want there to be any confusion about it.”

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and their administration has been criticized worldwide for the implementation of policies that violate the human rights of women in the territory.

With Reuters and local media