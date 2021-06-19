Chivas couldn’t close Erick Aguirre, couldn’t bring in Marcel Ruiz and is battling for Jimmy Gómez. Do you really think they are going to bring Pizarro ???? Understand: NO MONEY? pic.twitter.com/DgtZKoJDYZ – Jesús Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) June 8, 2021

Obviously, it is worrying that the Herd has not closed contracts, because on the left wing there is still dissatisfaction with the presence of Miguel Ponce, which won the title to Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image, while on the right Jesus Sanchez has no competition and waiting to see if the centrals will be able to lift, after a very sad closure by Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Wed Y Luis Olivas, since all made some mistake that harmed.

Cristian Calderón is determined to have a rematch with Chivas in the next tournament. It shows in his hard work in the preseason and in his support for the youngest. He even said that he is improving to be the wild card of the team: winger, winger and even inside? pic.twitter.com/N2jh3xDTi5 – Herd Passion (@RebanoPasion) June 17, 2021

For now, Guadalajara has been observing like other clubs if they are closing reinforcements for good as Pachuca, Leon, America, Pumas, Braves, Necaxa, Atlético San Luis and Querétaro, causing discomfort in the Guadalajara fans because they cannot believe that once again there is an economic shortage, remembering that they still have an outstanding debt with the Rayos, all for footballers who have not finished carbureting as Alexis Pena Y Christian Calderon, with Ricardo Angulo being the only one that so far has been worth it.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 13, 2021

In the last hours some possibilities for @Chivas: Jimmy a?, Pizarro stays in Miami and they discarded M. Fabián (although he was willing to lower his salary). As things are going, everything indicates that this will be the reinforcement of the Herd for this tournament: pic.twitter.com/Asn5ap3PrE – Natalia León (@_NataliaLeon_) June 17, 2021

Just as the fans are infuriated by not having reinforcements, in the same way it is handled that King Midas is, since they could not get him any of the names indicated in the areas he wanted, something that happened prior to Guard1anes 2021, thus that now he will have to put his hand in the quarry and continue to rely on those already known Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran and company, for which the followers of Chivas They cannot be excited about reaching the thirteenth star and being able to tie the staunch rival in league titles.

“If reinforcements have not arrived, it is because there is full confidence in the club’s quarry.”

Isaac Brizuela covers the lack of reinforcements in Chivas⚽ ???. pic.twitter.com/7nvp7golYx – Hard to Mark #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) June 14, 2021