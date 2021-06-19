Once again Chivas has not been able to close reinforcements for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, even though they showed weakness in several areas of the field, knowing for now that they made an attempt to sign Erick Aguirre from Pachuca, as well as Marcel ruiz Y Jaime Gomez, both from Xolos, although the second already came out on loan with Bravos de Juárez.
The directive launched that it continues to analyze other names, however, it is a story that the rojiblanca fans already know, that of the promises that are not fulfilled and it is practically a fact that the championship will be played again with the same squad, which does not fit it certainly has quality, but the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich It has not been able to take advantage of it, and some elements simply have not been able to perform as expected.
Obviously, it is worrying that the Herd has not closed contracts, because on the left wing there is still dissatisfaction with the presence of Miguel Ponce, which won the title to Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image, while on the right Jesus Sanchez has no competition and waiting to see if the centrals will be able to lift, after a very sad closure by Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Wed Y Luis Olivas, since all made some mistake that harmed.
What the Chiva-brothers longed for most was the possible arrival of a new keeper, handling names such as Jose de Jesus Corona, Jonathan Orozco, Hugo Gonzalez Y Gil Alcala, because you do not feel total security under the three posts with the presence of Toño Rodriguez Y Raúl Gudiño, but they will have a new opportunity to win the trust of the fans.
For now, Guadalajara has been observing like other clubs if they are closing reinforcements for good as Pachuca, Leon, America, Pumas, Braves, Necaxa, Atlético San Luis and Querétaro, causing discomfort in the Guadalajara fans because they cannot believe that once again there is an economic shortage, remembering that they still have an outstanding debt with the Rayos, all for footballers who have not finished carbureting as Alexis Pena Y Christian Calderon, with Ricardo Angulo being the only one that so far has been worth it.
In addition to this, the most worrying thing is the attack, since the referent of the goal, Jose Juan Macías, had a gray closure, which is taking its toll with the pre-Olympic team by losing even ownership, and there is no reliable forward center, as Oribe Peralta, Ronaldo Cisneros Y Angel Zaldívar it has not proven to be.
Just as the fans are infuriated by not having reinforcements, in the same way it is handled that King Midas is, since they could not get him any of the names indicated in the areas he wanted, something that happened prior to Guard1anes 2021, thus that now he will have to put his hand in the quarry and continue to rely on those already known Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran and company, for which the followers of Chivas They cannot be excited about reaching the thirteenth star and being able to tie the staunch rival in league titles.
Finally, Isaác Brizuela, Jesus Molina, Alexis vega, among others, have come out to say that if no reinforcements arrived, it is because the directive has full confidence in them, something that their fans will surely not eat when they know the reality of the directive, which is also a victim of the economic crisis generated by the pandemic COVID-19But they were able to find some way to support the most criticized and weaker areas of the team with barter or not so high prices. For now, we only have to wait if Vuce can find his starting eleven quickly, since it cost him a lot in Guard1anes 2021, without being late, but not totally effective either.
