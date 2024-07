Interview with historian :

“Without reform and opening, China has no future”

12.07.2024, 21:45 Reading time: 5 min.

Communism as a tourist attraction: The village of Nanjie in Henan Province is also known as the last Maoist village in China.Tommaso Bonaventura/Contrasto/Laif

Shen Zhihua is a professor in Shanghai and China’s most prominent Cold War historian. He warns his country against repeating Stalin’s mistakes.