In Mocoritothe small producers who planted peanuts this year are already offering their products in the local stores, an action that serves to remember that the peanut farm that is in the municipality is still not operating, a few weeks before the general cuts begin. peanut.

It seems that this place will not open its doors this year either, even though Paciano Mojardín, president of the National Union of Peanut ProducersFor some time now he has been fighting to bring the peanut tree back to life, however, it seems that his fight has been in vain, because even with all the years he has invested in this project he has achieved little.

Agricultural producers have a great opportunity with the workshop Soil Health Route, and in which they should participate in order to have more ideas on how to achieve healthy soil and bet on new strategies that allow them to achieve such goals.

The dynamics brought by Carlos Beltrán Astorga, head of the Plant Health Board, is very positive due to the new changes that agriculture brings, where we must adapt not only to production costs, but also to climate change. More must be produced with less.

It is, therefore, a great opportunity because farmers must take care of their source of production, have it healthier, and commit to taking care of it, so the burning of soca, which still continues, is a step to contribute to having better soil. .

The second Balloon Festival in the magical town of Mocorito It has just been announced and the event is already generating expectations among tourists and residents, since last year they received about 10 thousand visitors who left a great economic impact; However, it should be noted that this edition, which will take place on October 14 and 15, is combined with the traditional festivities of La Taspana, these have been held in San Javier, San Ignacio, for more than 100 years, where Thousands of tourists come.

This, without a doubt, could cause the Second Balloon Festival not to receive the same priority as happened in the first edition, so we will have to ask the mayor María Elizalde and the director of TourismJosé Norzagaray, to spread the event very well and offer news to visitors.

Fortunately, there are few recorded cases of dengue in the Évora region, worthy of boasting because there are only 5 of these when last year there were more than 50, but it is a fact that the lack of rain has helped the issue, However, the guard must not be lowered and Julio César López Ramos, head of the Health Jurisdiction IIImust direct the municipal doctors of the three municipalities of the region so that the waste disposal campaigns continue to be carried out in every corner and community, with the aim of keeping the homes clean, because the weather is very unpredictable and in At any moment a very good rain could fall, which would pay for the mosquito proliferation and with it the risk that cases will skyrocket.

