Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 11/09/2024 – 15:59

Soil moisture in the main hydrographic basins for electricity generation in Brazil reached the driest level in almost 20 years, after a sequence of several years of rainfall below the historical average that has been affecting the main source of the Brazilian electricity matrix, according to monitoring by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

This situation should make it difficult to refill the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants during the wet season that begins in October, since the rains will first serve to replenish soil moisture in the river basins, before the water flows into the reservoirs and is converted into inflowing natural energy (ENA), a metric that indicates how much of the volume can be transformed into energy.

The Paranaíba, Grande and Tocantins hydroelectric basins, which cover areas of the Southeast, Center-West and North and concentrate a large part of the country’s capacity to store energy in reservoirs, reached in September the worst level of soil moisture in the LSEG historical series, with data since 2005.

Rain has been scarce for a long time

This is a result of disappointing rainfall observed for several years, notes LSEG analyst Claudio Vallejos, pointing out that 9 of the last 10 hydrological cycles in the main basins have recorded rainfall below the long-term average.

“The soil ends up functioning as a kind of ‘memory’ of the rains, with the humidity reflecting the entire bad history… You have a deficit that has been carried over, and then we had a very disappointing wet period in 2024,” he said.

The low soil moisture scenario also affects other basins, such as Tietê (the driest in history), Paranapanema (2nd driest) and São Francisco (2nd driest).

“The Operator (National Electric System Operator) only has control over the reservoirs… unlike this ‘soil moisture reservoir’, which is a variable that depends directly on rainfall, we have no control over this”, highlights LSEG analyst Bruno Couto.

They point out that the system is now experiencing an “anomaly”, with the soil in the basins reaching a critical level at the same time as water storage in the main reservoirs in the Southeast/Central-West is at a comfortable level.

The region’s power plant lakes currently register 53% capacity — well above the levels of 2021, during the last water crisis, when they reached 16% in September — after the implementation of policies to preserve water from hydroelectric plants and amid accelerated growth in wind and solar sources, which began to meet a large part of the energy load.

The reservoir levels indicate a more comfortable situation for energy supply in Brazil, although the ONS has been having difficulties operating the system during peak load times, which has led to the activation of more thermoelectric plants in recent months.

The alert point is for the next wet period which, if it occurs again with rainfall well below average, could lead to a rapid depletion of reservoirs due to the very dry soil.

“The reservoirs themselves are the energy store, but what actually collects the rain to bring it to the reservoir is the soil in the basins… and the only way to recover this moisture would be with rain,” Vallejos pointed out.

Couto recalled that the situation also affects the generation capacity of plants in the North region, where the majority operate on a run-of-river basis (without an accumulation reservoir), depending mainly on river flows.

“Especially for run-of-river plants, this impact of soil moisture is much more drastic and visible than for plants that you control via a reservoir, since for these the ONS can rearrange operations and this ends up ‘masking’ a condition that has been deteriorating rapidly.”

The drought in the North region has already led to the partial shutdown of the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant, one of the largest in the country, this month due to the very low level of the Madeira River.

In the meteorological field, the expectation is that the first rains will start to fall in the region’s reservoirs at the end of this month and will still remain irregular in the first half of October, only to gain momentum in the second half of next month, says Alexandre Nascimento, managing partner of Nottus Meteorologia.

“The outlook is not bad, I could even say it is good, but before it gets better it will get much worse… We continue with extremely high temperatures and very low relative humidity, this ends up accelerating the process of reservoir depletion even more,” said Nascimento.

The Nottus scenario, which does not include a delay in the start of the wet season, indicates that rainfall in the Southeast/Central-West in November and December should remain at normal levels and occasionally even slightly above the historical average.

Impact on prices and inflation

The current outlook for very low affluent natural energy (ENA) should lead to an increase in the settlement price of differences (PLD), the electricity sector’s reference indicator for short-term market negotiations and which is also considered in the calculation of tariff flags.

“The baseline scenario is for slightly more stressed prices for the last quarter, with a red tariff flag in October… but it is difficult to say for sure at this point,” said Sergio Romani, CEO of Genial Energy, noting that energy prices would react quickly in the event of heavy rainfall.

“We have fat in the reservoir, but in ENA we are in a very bad situation, the worst in history… at around 9.2 GW (in September), it is frightening, I have never seen this happen in the Brazilian electrical system”.

But analysts still disagree on what the trend will be for activating tariff flags until the end of the year, with a consequent impact on inflation from the additional charge on electricity bills.

Genial Energy projects a red flag for the entire last quarter in its base scenario. Brokerage firm Warren Rena considers the activation of the red flag 1 until October and yellow for the rest of the year, with an IPCA projection of 4.53% in 2024. If the flag ends the year in the red, Warren calculates impacts on the IPCA projection of +14 bps for red 1 and +32 bps for red 2.

Banco Daycoval, in turn, projects a green flag for December, with an IPCA projection of 4.0% for 2024. If the current red flag 1 is maintained until the end of the year, inflation should close the year at around 4.3%, calculated the bank.