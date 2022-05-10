Due to the absence of Elizabeth II, who suffered from mobility problems, the heir to the throne was in charge of establishing the Government’s program for 2022. Boris Johnson said that he aims to fulfill the promises made in 2019, but the objective is to lower the cost of life. In addition, they will seek to regulate immigration through the English Channel and restrict the protests of environmentalists.

The formal opening of the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday, May 10, was marked by the absence of Queen Elizabeth II, who was forced to miss the ceremonial event due to health problems that afflict her.

Last Monday, Buckingham Palace notified that it would not attend due to difficulties in the transfer. “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems and, in consultation with her doctors, she has reluctantly decided that she will not participate in the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” she reported.

For this reason, Prince Charles – heir to the throne – was the one who took his role in the event where the Government sets its legislative objectives for this year. In previous seasons he was his mother’s chaperone, but this was the first time he attended in the main spot.

While it is the third time that the 96-year-old queen has missed this act, something that had not happened since 1963. On the two previous occasions – the other was in 1959 – she could not attend because the princes’ pregnancies were advanced Edward and Andrew.

This is a Queen’s Speech to get our country back on track and ensure that we deliver on the promises we made at the start of this Parliament. Focussing on the priorities of the British public, growing the economy, safer streets and supporting the NHS to clear the COVID backlogs. pic.twitter.com/f1BzY9blza — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 10, 2022



In the Palace of Westminster, Carlos – 73 years old – read the speech and point by point the Government’s intentions in the speech before the Upper House of the House of Lords. There was also the presence of William, Duke of Cambridge and second in line to the throne.

There are already several public commitments that Queen Elizabeth cannot fulfill since the sudden nocturnal hospitalization that occurred in October of last year due to an illness that was not clarified.

Boris Johnson’s plan in the new parliamentary year

The prime minister affirmed in the traditional ‘Queen’s Speech’, which is written by the Government, that he aims to “keep the promises” made in the 2019 general election campaign.

The objective will be to lower the high cost of living, one of the main concerns of the Johnson Administration, along with establishing measures to alleviate inflation and reduce the economic and social gap between classes.

“Her Majesty’s Government will boost economic growth to improve living standards and finance sustainable investment in public services,” Carlos read. “This will be supported by a responsible approach to public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes,” he added.

They also presented 38 bills, where proposals for the energy sector against illicit finances appear; so that the financial district of London has more attractive benefits for investors, something that has been on the decline since the United Kingdom left the European Union with Brexit.

Meanwhile, they will seek to establish laws to avoid protests by environmental groups, which frequently hindered activity in airports or railway facilities. An alternative is to introduce prison sentences for interfering with airfields or blocking streets.

In addition, the Executive will try to deal with the migratory problem that lies in the English Channel, which are dangerous, illegal and are exploited by criminal gangs that benefit from these boats.

Johnson’s government aspires to put behind the ‘Partygate’ scandals that have dogged him for months – and have not yet been fully investigated – and get back to dealing with the “real problems” befalling British citizens.

With EFE and AFP