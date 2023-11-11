The US military did not specify the type of plane or the location where it was flying, but the United States is deploying an aircraft carrier in the region as part of its efforts to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from turning into a regional conflict.

“On the evening of November 10, an American military plane that was conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered an unfortunate accident and crashed,” Yucom said in a statement, without providing information about the fate of the crew.

She continued, “We can say categorically that the plane’s flight was related to training only and that there are no indications of hostile activity,” adding that “the cause of the training incident is currently under investigation.”

Washington rushed to provide military support to Israel and bolstered its forces in the region — including sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships — after the Hamas attack on October 7.