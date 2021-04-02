East Holy Friday, in Seville, La Macarena did not appear to give consolation to her faithful. The green cloak embroidered in gold was not allowed to be kissed or touched.

Nor did he leave at dawn in procession, from his church in the Triana neighborhood, on the other side of the bridge that embraces the Guadalquivir, the Cristo del Cachorro, that wood carving of the suffering Jesus that on days like these makes even the toughest Andalusians cry .

In the covid era, the mourning for the death of God made flesh emptied the streets of Seville of processions: it is the second Good Friday without more than a million devotees overflowing the city whose Holy Week, one of the most heartfelt and moving in Spain, was declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest.

Last year, in the middle of the rabid quarantine before the first wave of Sars-Cov-2, the death and resurrection of Christ seemed to hurt the Sevillians less because no one could leave home.

Today, although seven out of ten Andalusians have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and the region has exceeded half a million infected since the start of the pandemic, The restrictions prevent the movement of Spaniards between autonomous communities.

It is allowed, however, for the streets to be populated by neighbors who, with their chinstraps and aimlessly, indulge in tapas in the open air, sheltered by a thermal of 26 degrees.

Empty churches

The origin of the Sevillian Holy Week processions date back to the late 16th and early 17th centuries. And in 2019, the last time Seville celebrated them as God intended, 768,000 tourists visited it.

The events and the religious appeal of the 54 brotherhoods that walked images of Christs and Virgins in the city left 352 million euros.

But this year, churches without brotherhoods are empty. Without steps or fences to consecrate the city to the Nazarene entourages, who usually march slowly with their faces covered as a sign of penance, on Good Friday in Seville it became a long line: you have to queue to visit the religious images , who this time do not move from their altars, or maintain a safe distance in front of the grating of the Cathedral to enter the official mass at five in the afternoon.

“Are you sure you are going to stay? Because the celebration lasts two hours and as the places are limited, if you enter you have to stay until the end ”, a volunteer warns a woman at the door.

“This year there is only capacity for 600 people – clarifies to Clarion another volunteer-. On Good Friday without a pandemic, there would be 4,000 worshipers and screens throughout the cathedral. “

The women came out, many dressed in black, with Maundy Thursday mantillas. The men, in suits. They went for a walk, to have a beer (beer) and to eat some grilled squid for 10.5 euros in a tavern on Gago street that leads to the Giralda and thus make time until the brotherhoods open the doors of their churches.

Seville did not experience a Holy Week without processions since 1933, when the cloudy air of the Second Spanish Republic discouraged the Sevillian brotherhoods from going out into the streets.

“At least this year we will be able to see it,” Angela and her mother console each other, both with the coat of arms of the Cristo del Cachorro brotherhood stamped on the chinstrap they are wearing.

They arrived an hour and a half before 6.30 p.m., the time the church opens its doors, and they are three blocks from the line that already adds more than 800 meters.

The Cristo del Cachorro, which all of Seville is used to worshiping horizontally on the basapiés on Easter Sunday, was never seen like this. He was never seen like this, standing upright.

