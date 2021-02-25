The Government tries to leave behind the crisis in which it was involved by the revelation of the existence of a vip vaccination at the Ministry of Health and for the confirmation that at least dozens of people were inoculated irregularly in other public and private hospitals. But the slogan chosen by the Evita Movement, one of the forces that make up the Frente de Todos, when calling for a march in support of Alberto Fernández generates a stir not only outside but also within the ruling party.

“Everyone to Congress. An Argentina without privileges ”, reads the flyer distributed by force that has among its ranks two secretaries of state, national deputies and provincial leaders throughout the country. “Fuerza Alberto” completes the call with a background image of the President waving from the Casa Rosada balcony on the day of his inauguration.

The convocation of the Evita Movement is scheduled for 11 next Monday on Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio aims to support Alberto F. in what will be his second presentation as head of state after the opening of ordinary sessions of Congress .

The Government knows that the vip vaccination scandal is going to be used by the opposition to set up a scenario in which an attempt is made to overthrow the health strategy led by the President and add suspicion to the already questioned vaccination operation.

However, until the Evita call in Casa Rosada they still debated the convenience of encouraging a mobilization, not only because of the impact it may have on society, but also because of what it implies to encourage concentration of people in the middle of a pandemic. Especially when until not long ago a sector of the non-camper ruling party tried to postpone the primary elections and even directly cancel them for the health argument.

For this reason, in Balcarce 50 they still have doubts about how to position themselves before the call. “We cannot encourage a march but it is also difficult to prevent people from expressing themselves when they hear so many attacks from sectors that always protected the privileged,” they indicate. Nor do they omit that “there are sectors of the opposition that in social networks ignite a mobilization” in repudiation of the Government after the vaccine scandal.

But the request for an “Argentina without privileges” has a double message from Evita. On the one hand, remember the management of Mauricio Macri, and the inheritance that – according to his vision – the Frente de Todos should have absorbed. But, at the same time set a position in the internal against the scandal by the officials, leaders and those close to the ruling party who did not have to skip the line to access Sputnik V.

In particular, one of those targeted is Senator Jorge Taiana, who, together with Deputy Eduardo Valdés, was inoculated at the Ministry of Health by personnel from the Posadas Hospital. Why Taiana? He was a member of the Evita Movement until 2017, when after supporting the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner on the Citizen Unity list, and his link with other leaders of the force was eroded.

“Taiana left Evita to accompany Cristina after insulting her” is the reproach that arises in those ranks.

Evita is represented in key government positions. The most senior are the secretaries Fernando “Chino” Navarro (Parliamentary Relations of Cabinet Headquarters) and Emilio Pérsico (Secretary of Social Economy of the Ministry of Development. Also made up of the national deputies Leonardo Grosso and Ayelén Sposito, provincial leaders and social references such as Esteban “Gringo” Castro, secretary general of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy.