Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 18:40

The electricity blackout in São Paulo, which affects part of the city’s neighborhoods and has lasted for more than 24 hours, mainly in addresses in the south and west zones, has caused traders to do their best to avoid further losses. In Vila Andrade, in the south zone, establishments have resorted to electricity generators and even used candles in the kitchen in light of the situation.

Around 1 million addresses are without electricity in the city. There are reports of properties in Morumbi, City América, Paraíso and Vila Romana that have been without electricity since 4pm on Friday, 3rd, when heavy rains hit the city. Campo Belo and Butantã also complain about lack of light. Enel announced that the energy supply will be mostly restored by Tuesday, 7th.

“We have candles in the kitchen, the drinks are made with ice”, says Joyce Sanches, owner of a restaurant in the Vila Andrade region. She states that the establishment has been without electricity since 4pm this Friday, for more than 24 hours. Customer traffic, she says, has dropped by around 70% since then.

In addition to the damage, she reports that the situation has also created insecurity for businesses. “I can’t close it because my door is electric. I don’t have the (electrical) current to lower it,” she says. “One of my employees had to sleep here, he stayed until morning. As long as there’s no light, I can’t close it.”

Traders say that power outages are frequent in the region. “Even when it doesn’t rain, the electricity goes out just when it’s windy,” said Ana Paula Ávila, owner of a buffet on Rua Dr. Fonseca Brasil. The recurrence is such that the space purchased an electricity generator, costing around R$60,000, to avoid further losses.

The routine, with him, becomes a little more laborious. “I’m having to go out all the time to get diesel, the gas stations in the region don’t have any more fuel, because the pumps aren’t pulling it,” he said. Ana states that, because of this limitation, she has traveled to the Chácara Santa Antônio region.

The equipment costs around R$150 per hour. Still, the power generator is what has helped the buffet maintain its commitments to customers, even in the face of a blackout that has lasted more than 24 hours. “Today we have two children’s birthdays, 5 and 6 years old, and both will have to be done with the generator”, said Ana.

For Carlos Adriano de Carvalho, who works in a parking lot in the region, another point is that the blackout had an impact on telephone signals. “We are unable to work. Because it works with cards, Pix… And here there is no internet signal at all”, he said.

As shown by the Estadão, Enel announced this Saturday, 4th, that the energy supply in São Paulo will be mostly restored by Tuesday. The dealership does not rule out that some specific problems will remain after Tuesday.

According to Vincenzo Ruotolo, director responsible for implementing the service in São Paulo, around 1.5 million customers remain without power in the 24 municipalities served by Enel, while the service has been reestablished in 550,000 addresses. Network repair and reconstruction work is carried out.

Heavy rains left at least six people dead in the state. More than 40 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo, had incidents of falling trees. There were more than 2 thousand calls for incidents according to civil defenses and the Fire Department across the State.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) highlighted that winds exceeding 100 km/h reached the highest speed ever recorded by the Metropolis Management Center (CGE), since 1995, when these data began to be computed. “It was an exceptional situation. Very out of context.”

According to him, 618 calls were opened at City Hall due to problems with public lighting, of which 513 were resolved. In the case of traffic lights, 247 remain without power, 20 had equipment problems and 284 have been restored.