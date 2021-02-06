With no margin or political consensus to move forward with the “one-time” suspension due to the pandemic, the plan to delay The PASO takes more and more form in the ruling party. For this reason, except for a last minute change, in the next few hours the Government will launch the specifications to choose the company that will carry out the provisional scrutiny of the legislative elections, also contemplating the holding of the primaries.

It is a symbolic procedure but it hits the heart of the “economic” argument that some Peronist governors have repeated tirelessly in recent months to push for the elimination of the primaries. The leaders assured that these funds should be allocated to sanitary material and programs to oxygenate the economic reactivation, although they never presented a general adjustment plan for national expenditures – much less provincial ones – that would account for a logic of austerity and clear doubts regarding the political speculation of suspending the primaries.

Even the national government gave air to the initiative of the suspension more for doubts about sanitary conditions than for funds. The curious thing is that in December, the Casa Rosada estimated that it would reach March with at least ten million people vaccinated and double that number before June. In other words, he calculated to have almost half of the population already vaccinated two months before STEP. According to the website of the Ministry of Health, with information updated to February 5, the first dose was applied to 307,326 people and only 163,069 received both doses of Sputnik V, so that a priori that goal appears difficult to meet.

However, the health risk that they warn about in a sector of the ruling party today does not seem to be enough for a broad agreement to change the law. Not only in the opposition, but also in the Front of All: as he said Clarion, in December, Cristina Kirchner’s refusal deflated the momentum that Peronist legislators wanted to give to the suspension of the PASO. The vice president did not change her mind.

That is why now the Government is satisfied with running the dates and delaying the PASO and the general dates for a month or doing them in a single vote, on the same day. It does so on the basis of a project that a group of radicals led by Carla Carrizo and Emiliano Yacobitti presented in December to prohibit the suspension of the primaries, in response to the ruling party. But the opposition deputies will not cut themselves: will be part of a negotiation in which the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who has the key to Change in the Province also, maintains his position that in an election year the rules of the game cannot be changed.

Regarding the tender to be launched by the Ministry of the Interior, led by Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, the companies will be called to compete to carry out the preliminary vote count that is carried out on the same day of the election in the PASO and in the general ones; and that allows the winners to be known before the final count of the National Electoral Justice, which may take several weeks.

In the last elections, the task was in charge of Smartmatic, after three decades of hegemony of the Spanish Indra. But the hiring of the company that in its early years had a wide presence in elections in Venezuela, along with Chavismo, and today is based in the United Kingdom, was questioned by the Frente de Todos and the current President, who during the electoral campaign accused Mauricio Macri of promoting fraud.

Alberto F. entrusted De Pedro with extreme consultations with the opposition, universities and NGOs to clear up doubts. That’s why weeks ago The draft of the tender was disseminated and a period was set to receive proposals.

As he could know Clarion From official sources, several of these contributions were added to the final text that the Secretary for Political Affairs, Patricia García Blanco, polishes against the clock. His predecessor in office, the changemaker Adrián Pérez, asked -among other issues- that it be maintained as a requirement that the winning company carry out two tests – instead of one as the draft said – and drills before each election so that political groups can actively intervene in the previous one. He also demanded specifications and clarifications regarding the conditions for the examination and that the goal be to process 90% of the polling stations by 10 p.m. on the Sunday of the election.

One piece of information: nobody addressed the financial aspect. In the Government they admit that it is not an expense but “an investment”. “The funds will be there”, they repeat, despite the fact that in the calculation made by the Government for the 2021 Budget did not include the additional expense that will be required to organize the elections in a pandemic context: both the Ministry of the Interior and the Argentine Post Office complied with the order not to include the “covid expense” that Finance Minister Martín Guzmán gave to his peers.