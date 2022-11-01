Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTO PLAY

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after several rumorsThe Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental history of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

After they ensured that the player had not appeared there, the singer uploaded the clip.

This Monday it transpired in the entertainment media of Spain that the footballer Gerard Piqué would not have gone to the hospital to visit Shakira’s fatherhis ex-partner.

See also  Piqué: the striking "success" that his new girlfriend achieved and Shakira "never" achieved

After it was said that the player had gone as a sign of support, the presenter Adriana Dorronsoro assured that “Piqué has not visited (Shakira’s father), he has not even been interested in his health.”

Hours after that revelation, Shakira surprised her Instagram with an emotional video with her father in the hospital.

“Life is what happens between hospital visits and Halloween costumes”said.

(You can read: “Piqué has not even worried”: they deny the alleged beautiful act with Shakira)

‘ideal daughter’

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira

In the recording shared by Shakira, he is seen helping his father to move his legs.

The publication is filled with all kinds of comments in support of both the Barranquilla and her father.

“Ideal daughter”, say some.

Meanwhile, according to Dorronsoro, “Shakira is very upset that it is being said in the press that Piqué has gone to see his father because not only has he not gone to see him; is that Piqué, directly, has not been interested in William’s health”.

See also  Shakira and Piqué: reveal the tricks of the footballer's infidelity

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have spoken on the subject.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #Shakiras #emotional #video #father #Barcelona #hospital

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports programming for this first of November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result