Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital

After they ensured that the player had not appeared there, the singer uploaded the clip.
October 31, 2022, 10:23 PM
This Monday it transpired in the entertainment media of Spain that the footballer Gerard Piqué would not have gone to the hospital to visit Shakira’s fatherhis ex-partner.
After it was said that the player had gone as a sign of support, the presenter Adriana Dorronsoro assured that “Piqué has not visited (Shakira’s father), he has not even been interested in his health.”
Hours after that revelation, Shakira surprised her Instagram with an emotional video with her father in the hospital.
“Life is what happens between hospital visits and Halloween costumes”said.
(You can read: "Piqué has not even worried": they deny the alleged beautiful act with Shakira)
‘ideal daughter’
In the recording shared by Shakira, he is seen helping his father to move his legs.
The publication is filled with all kinds of comments in support of both the Barranquilla and her father.
“Ideal daughter”, say some.
Meanwhile, according to Dorronsoro, “Shakira is very upset that it is being said in the press that Piqué has gone to see his father because not only has he not gone to see him; is that Piqué, directly, has not been interested in William’s health”.
So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have spoken on the subject.
