From: Carina Ottillinger

The armored train through Udine, Italy, started a discussion about the War Material Act in Austria. What is allowed in the EU – and what is not?

Munich/Udine – The excitement last Friday, April 14, was great when several videos of an armored train in Italy appeared on Twitter. It showed a train loaded with M109 self-propelled howitzers making its way east through the train station in Udine, northern Italy. Everyone asked the question: where is the destination of the train and is there a transport permit?

Irritation about armored train: Italy transported 30 M109L artillery units over the rails to Ukraine

Italian Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani told public broadcaster Rai that the “self-propelled artillery vehicles” are part of a military aid package to Ukraine “decided by the previous government and delivered this week.” .

According to the daily newspaper La Republica it was about 30 M109L artillery units, it is the standard howitzer of the transatlantic defense alliance NATO. Italy should be noisy South Tyrol News own about 300 of them.

Self-propelled howitzers for the Ukraine war: War Material Act allows material transports within the EU

There was a rumor that the transport would go to Eastern Europe via Trieste, Slovenia and Hungary. At the same time, Austria wondered whether the transport also crossed Austria and whether there was a permit for it.

The interior ministry said small newspaper on request first with, that there was no order for the implementation of war material. However, there is a war material law for the transport of material that does not require approval. These war material transports do not require a permit if they are carried from one EU member state to another EU member state.

The small newspaper there is now a letter from the Italian Embassy informing the Interior Ministry that “on April 15 a train will transport M109s from Italy to Poland.” It goes on to say: “The export concerns war material , which according to the Austrian War Material Act according to § 5 paragraph 2a does not require a permit. There is an export and import permit for both EU countries for the transport.”

Austria’s authorities contradict Italy: War material in a third country requires a permit

The Austrian authorities responded to the letter of reply sent by the small newspaper available, reacted with skepticism. If the material is to be transported to a third country, “approval under the War Material Act is required”. It was clear to the Austrian authorities that the transport would not end in Poland, but would continue to Ukraine.

There had recently been a dispute in the Italian parliament about aid to Ukraine. The right-wing conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seen as a supporter of the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev during the Ukraine war.