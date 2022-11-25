With difficulties in political articulation in Congress, the transition team put the proposal to finance the payment of the Auxílio Brasil in 2023 through extraordinary credit, without the need for approval of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on the negotiating table. ). The legal instrument chosen for this would be a provisional measure.

In declarations made on Wednesday, 23rd, and yesterday, 24th, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, signaled that the new government could seek other “instruments” and “outputs” if it does not make the approval of the PEC possible by the inauguration of elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

As found out by Estadão, Gleisi discussed this possibility again this week with political actors in Brasilia. Yesterday, she criticized the lack of political articulation in the Senate for the processing of the PEC. With the delay in articulation and pressure from Centrão, “plan B” entered the negotiations again.

PT negotiators told the Estadão that the Transition PEC, which provides for a “license” of almost BRL 200 billion outside the spending ceiling, has become a political problem. One of the evaluations is that there is no space to negotiate the approval of the text without advancing first in the formation of a base in Congress and in the assembly of ministries. This week, the proposal was blocked by the size of the license and also by the period in which the Aid would be outside the cap – initially, the PT did not want to set a period for this accounting maneuver.

The output under analysis would also include the presentation of a lawsuit to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to say that the Lula government wants to comply with the Court’s decision that guarantees the payment of a basic income in the country. In a decision handed down in 2021, the STF forced the government to pay a basic income based on Law 10,835 of 2004, authored by former Senator Eduardo Suplicy, which had never been regulated.

In this action, it would be alleged that the Bolsonaro government did not regulate the measure, that the decision is suspended, but that the elected government wants to comply with it. To guarantee the right to income in 2023, the STF would be asked for an exception to the observance of tax rules.

The option was even discussed at the beginning of the negotiations, right after the election, and then discarded by the transition command after Lula said that the preferred path would be through politics.

The political risk of Congress’s reaction to judicializing the decision weighs heavily in this articulation. But this alternative is being studied by Lula’s team in case the PT does not get enough support to approve a PEC in the Senate.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.