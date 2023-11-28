Without paying, Brazil stops choosing the venue for Expo2030

Lula said he supports Rome, but the Brazilian government will not be able to vote because it owes €300,000 to the institution that organizes exhibitions

O BIE (Bureau International des Expositions), the institution responsible for world expos, will have the 173rd Assembly in Paris this Tuesday (Nov 28, 2023). It will choose the venue for Expo 2030. Brazil has participated in world fairs since 1851. But it will not vote in the 173rd assembly.

The Brazilian government has an accumulated debt of €300,000 with the BIE. The Ministry of Relations says there is no shortage of money to pay the bill. The impediment is a legal problem that has been going on since 2013. Congress needs to approve a protocol with the BIE to legalize the payments. Brazil participated in the choice of Osaka (Japan) for 2025. It will not be able to participate in the choice of the 2030 host.

Lula promised support to Rome

Competing to host Expo2030:

Busan (South Korea);

(South Korea); Riyadh (Saudi Arabia);

(Saudi Arabia); Pomegranate (Italy).

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said twice that it will support the Italian capital’s candidacy: when visiting Italy in June 2023 and in an interview with international correspondents in August 2023. He did not mention Brazil’s impediment to voting.

Brazil had a 4,300 m² pavilion at Expo Dubai (2021-2022). It cost US$25 million (R$122 million currently), paid by ApexBrasil.

The results according to the management at the time were:

US$60 million – value of spontaneous media, the reporting space in its equivalent for the purchase of advertising space;

– value of spontaneous media, the reporting space in its equivalent for the purchase of advertising space; US$600 million – sales of Brazilian companies due to Expo;

– sales of Brazilian companies due to Expo; US$10 billion – investments signaled for Brazil because of Expo.

The Brazilian pavilion at Expo Dubai had 2 million visitors. It was one of the 5 with the biggest audience. “Expos are a matter of the State, not of governments”said retired general Elias Rodrigues Martins, who was Brazil’s general commissioner at the event.

Expo Dubai should have been in 2020. It was postponed because of the pandemic. Martins said that it was necessary to impose fines on the companies that prepared the Brazilian pavilion to meet deadlines and other contractual requirements.

The location where Expo Dubai was held has been transformed into Expo City Dubai, a permanent venue for events and exhibitions. There will be COP28 (from November 30th to December 12th).

Reduction for Osaka 2025

At Expo Osaka 2025, ApexBrasil’s current management plan is to use the structure offered by the Japanese government. The argument is that it will be possible to spend R$100 million less than what had been predicted at the beginning of the project, in 2022, still under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Analysis

Brazil’s absence in the choice of Expo 2030 damages Brazil’s international image, something that the current government says it attaches importance to. The debt with the BIE raises difficulties in foreign policy: