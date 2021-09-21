Jose Juan de Avila

In an interview, Valadez (Guanajuato, 1981) states that the disappeared will not stop being a social problem just because we do not want to see them, and highlights the work of its protagonist Mercedes Hernandez (Magdalena), whom she had already erected as a symbol of mothers who are looking for their children in the country since the short 400 suitcases (2015), the seed of No particular signs (2021).

“Meche is one of the great actresses of contemporary Mexican cinema. When I worked with her on the short film, I was certain that I wanted her in the feature film ”, explains the filmmaker about the nominee for Best Actress for Ariel, awards that are given on September 25 and in which Valadez competes, personally, for four: as a screenwriter, producer, director and first feature.

Why No particular signs Do you resort to the supernatural to expose the situation of violence in Mexico?

“More than supernatural, what I was looking for with Astrid Rondero, co-writer and co-producer, was to express in a metaphorical way the state of brutality and barbarism that we live in Mexico. “

Don’t you think that in this way violence is distorted as something human?

“When Astrid and I were writing the script, we were faced with the challenge of how to portray violence on film. Each film has different objectives. For us it was very important to be in the emotional perspective of the character and to be able to tell the story in a way that we had an emotional understanding, rather than a conceptual one, of this disappearance. As we wrote the most tragic details of the violence, we realized that the more graphic the descriptions were from the script, the less effective the goal of being in the emotional perspective of the character was. Astrid then put on the table the possibility of using more metaphorical figures. ”

“That is why I say that, more than supernatural, it is to make brutality metaphorical. We felt that it was the right decision; beyond the specific characters, we wanted to express a situation in which violence seems to have its own logic and has been unleashed in such a way. A form that has crossed all social classes and regions of the country On the other hand, we wanted to express that the forced recruitment of young people by organized crime has to do with structural violence and not with the decisions made by these young recruits. That is why we turn to the figure of the devil“.

The red note has fed Mexican cinema, since Canoe or The poquianchisWhy did you choose this one for your feature film debut?

“Our perspective is not the red note; it is a social complex, a very complicated phenomenon that we have to look at and that is not only figures or statistics but stories of thousands of families who are marked by the loss of their loved ones “.

No particular signs It is basically made by women, is there a correspondence with those who look for their disappeared relatives throughout the country?

“For Astrid and me, who have been a creative team for more than ten years, it has always been very important to get together and expand our team with those people with whom we feel a creative affinity and in the working method, so it has been a very natural thing to do with women. We do believe that it is our responsibility to open spaces to other colleagues, as women that we are with the Corpulenta production company, and that we are able to define who are those people who accompany us throughout the process. In departments that are more traditionally masculine, such as photography, gafer and electricity, it is not that there are not women with great talent, but that the spaces are more closed for them. For us, opening spaces for them is a way of putting a grain of sand in the search for gender parity in the film industry. “

Are women who are at the forefront of the search for the disappeared?

“Of course we recognize that there are many parents, brothers, children, of people who disappear, but the presence of women has been the majority, indeed. On No particular signs we wanted to express the strength and determination that overcomes many social adversities, through the figure of a mother, because love for children is one of the strongest bonds and one of the reasons why seekers overcome all obstacles and become activists and investigators of what the State does not do ” .

The searchers, as they call themselves in Mexico, have as their antecedent the Mothers and Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, in Argentina.

“Enforced disappearance is a phenomenon that has characterized the modern history of Latin America; in Mexico we live it with forced disappearance that has to do with the State and organized crime. “

How did you find Magdalena? Was there a particular mother?

“They were, in reality, a multiplicity of cases. We wanted to try to identify those characteristics that would make the story more human, that it would feel a plausible, real case, for whom we could feel a lot of empathy. That was the job of the script: to try to design a character who felt close to all those real cases “.

What was the most painful for you in the making of the film?

“The investigation, because we were reading about real cases, that is very sad. To date, we continue to stigmatize families who have had a disappeared person, thinking that he was linked to a criminal organization and, on the other hand, thinking that this happens to others. And the cases are in all social classes, in all states; we are very vulnerable in that sense: being able to be in an unfortunate place when we least realize it. That’s the saddest part. “

What do you propose as a solution to this problem?

“It is very complicated. In the cinema we do not have answers, what we have are questions. Definitely, we have to overcome this polarization that exists in the country, between liberals and conservatives, between friends and enemies. And finally understand that, regardless of the political party in power, what there is is a penetration of criminal acts into the deepest structures of society. I would start there. There is such a serious degree of impunity in Mexico that all these crimes that cause so much pain in families, happen totally without even an investigation. Impunity is one of the phenomena that must be tackled in principle. “

Why is the role of the victim and perpetrator blurred in the film?

“Due to the forced recruitment by drug trafficking to make young people part of its armed wing. In that sense, the border between victim and perpetrator becomes very porous and difficult to identify. Those recruited, to say the least, are victims of kidnapping.” .

The film has just opened a mini-cycle at the Cineteca Nacional on forced disappearance, with federal authorities in charge of eradicating this problem present. What do you think about it?

“In the cinema with a social orientation, and the most personal things are also social, we seek to be part of a conversation about all these things that interest us as a society. Of course, a film cannot give tranquility or answers to any of the families who have had the tragedy of going through the disappearance of a relative. What we can do is accompany the families from the side of empathy and, on the other hand, deal with the public with sensitivity, to offer them this story, to put themselves in the shoes of a mother of a disappeared person at the fortieth hour. the movie lasts. “

“It is up to all of us as a society to have this conversation in a longer and more serious way and to try to see what specific solutions are required to be able to tackle this phenomenon. And it is the relatives and the associations that have very specific answers, both for the identification of remains and for stopping and reducing the number of disappearances and crimes that are everywhere in the country. On the identification side, something very specific that we have not been able to do is a gene bank that helps to identify and find remains with family members. There are very specific lists of things we can do. “

