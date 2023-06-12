The Cruz Azul Football Club adds one more casualty for the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Mexican defender, Jordan Silvawill be a new player for Atlético de San Luis de andre jardineafter it did not have the expected activity with the cement complex.
The footballer did not enter into plans of Ricardo Ferretti and he did not travel to the preseason on the beach of the sky-blue team and remained trained in La Noria with the Sub-20 waiting for a team to hire him until the San Luis squad emerged.
The defender has had a tour in Mexican soccer through Tijuana, Querétaro, América and Cruz Azul, now he would start a new challenge in his career. In addition, he will meet Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguezwith whom he shared a dressing room during the Clausura 2023 in the cement team.
After a period in which his participation on the court was limited in the Machine, Jordan He hopes to have the possibility of reinventing himself and demonstrating his value on the field, since it is his moment to be considered by the Aztec team.
Silva It would be the seventh casualty of the light blue table joining José Martínez, Jaiber Jiménez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio César Domínguez, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo CarneiroIn addition, it is worth mentioning that they might not be the only ones, since more casualties could be defined before the start of the tournament, one of them could be Jesus Crown if sebastian jury stay on the team.
