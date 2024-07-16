Rodrigo Aguirre He has already landed in Mexico City to appear in Coapa and sign his new contract as a player of the America clubafter an irregular passage through Rayados of Monterreywhere he left a bitter taste in his mouth.
The Uruguayan player left the Sultana of the North through the back door and this became evident just before boarding the plane to the capital, when he was intercepted by some media outlets trying to get a few words out of him about his feelings, especially about the way he left.
It is worth remembering that Rodrigo Aguirre it came out of Monterrey for just 2 million dollars, because the Monterrey team was looking to place him in a team due to the limit of foreigners being exceeded, a situation that put them against the ropes at the time of the negotiation.
Heading to catch his plane, Rodrigo Aguirre He was questioned about his opinion on leaving Monterrey; However, the 29-year-old footballer simply said that he was “happy, happy” and that “I’m happy,” so he smiled and headed off to Mexico City.
Already in the capital, the new striker of America He immediately posed with the blue-cream team’s sweatshirt and showed a full smile, thus revealing his joy at the change of scenery, one for which he pushed hard, by not accepting any of the various proposals that came to his table.
Besides, Rodrigo Aguirre He was very well received in Coapa, because just in the first press conference, André Jardine He said that he not only gets to compete with Henry Martinbut to play alongside him at various times during the tournament, so he foresees a lot of activity if he recovers his ideal level.
“It’s a great opportunity that we had to bring a player of this caliber who will compete with Henry (Martin) but sometimes they will play together,” said the coach of the blue-cream team, who even added Illian Hernandez in the dispute for a starting position.
He described him as a “leader, with hierarchy and accustomed to playing with big teams”, so he applauded his arrival and highlighted the “market opportunity” to sign him at a reasonable cost.
