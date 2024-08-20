In Cologne there is the “Schäle Sick”, the slanting side of the river to the east of the Rhine, which traditionally has a worse reputation than the inner city on the left bank of the Rhine around the cathedral. In the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, with its rough reputation and post-industrial character, takes on this role, and in the greater Paris area, the banlieue suburb of Saint-Denis. Such unequal geographies exist in many regions of the world, even outside of the cities. The “Schäle Sick” of the Lüneburg Heath is the southern heath.