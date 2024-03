02:14 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with workers during his visit to the plant of Tulazheldormash, Russia's leading machine-building company, in Tula, April 4, 2023. © Ramil Sitdikov / SPUTNIK / AFP

No surprises are expected in the presidential elections in Russia. After 20 years in power, Vladimir Putin is seeking a fifth term and his victory is almost imminent, since he has no real rival at the polls and the opposition figures who could challenge him are in exile or in prison.