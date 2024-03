Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) made official, this weekend, the candidacy of dictator Nicolás Maduro for his third term in internal elections that had no opponents.

According to the party's announcement, more than 15 thousand assemblies were held across the country that nominated the current president of the Caracas regime to continue in power, amid allegations of political persecution and repression of Human Rights.

The most recent case occurred on Sunday (10), when military forces of the dictatorship arrested Emill Brandt, campaign director of María Corina Machado, the unitarian opposition candidate who was disqualified from running in the presidential election.

In addition to him, the opposition denounces the arbitrary arrest of Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López, heads of his campaign command in the states of Yaracuy, La Guaira and Trujillo, respectively, who “today are imprisoned in El Helicoide (Caracas), the largest torture center in Latin America”, according to Machado.

In January, the Maduro regime accused its opponents of plots that included the dictator's assassination. Since then, Chavismo has organized a plan to “defend the right to peace” which, however, has increased the levels of repression and political persecution in the country, just months before the presidential elections, scheduled for July 28th.