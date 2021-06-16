The leftist leader Pedro Castillo has already assumed the role and began to show himself as president-elect of Peru for the period 2021-2026, after the closing of the vote count that gave him 50.12% of the ballot.

As tension grows over the challenges presented by his rival Keiko Fujimori, Castillo called the electoral authorities to stop “lengthening” the end of the process.

The National Jury of Elections (JNE) has not yet proclaimed the winner of the June 6 elections.

But the announcement that the vote count has already ended with Castillo overcoming his rival Keiko Fujimori (right), led the virtual winner to assume a role and express himself as if he were already the president of the country.

Pedro Castillo’s supporters cheer him on Tuesday in front of his party’s headquarters in Lima, Peru. Photo: EFE

Speech from the balcony

Amid the hubbub of his followers, Castillo addressed his supporters on Tuesday night from the balcony of his party headquarters in downtown Lima to thank them for the mobilizations of support and the vigils held outside the electoral headquarters.

“Today more than ever, the Peruvian people have raised their heads to say democratically that we are going to save this country,” said the rural teacher who ran for the Peru Libre party.



The final result of the second round of the elections in Peru. / AFP

“Tonight, it should not only be one of excitement and joy, but of great responsibility. We have to be cold because today the real battle begins to end the great inequalities,” Castillo added.

At the same time, the virtual president-elect invoked the electoral authorities that, “once and for all”, stop “lengthening, and respect the popular will of this country.”

“We are not communists, we are not Chavistas, we are workers, we are fighters, we are entrepreneurs,” said Castillo to respond to the criticism and the Polarization that was lit during the election campaign.

Call to unity

Castillo proposed, instead, to strengthen the dignity and unity of the Peruvian people, because in his opinion “there should be no economic or political pretensions.”

We are all “brothers, we are all Peruvians and we all have to build this country,” he harangued.

Hours earlier, through his Twitter account, Castillo had written that “a new time has begun” and that “millions of Peruvians have stood up in defense of their dignity and justice.”

A new time has begun. Millions of Peruvians have stood up in defense of their dignity and justice. Thanks to the peoples of all Peru who, from their diversity and historical strength, have given me their trust. My government will be owed to all citizens.#WordofMaster pic.twitter.com/sOt6GResPI – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) June 15, 2021

The teacher and former union leader thanked the peoples of all Peru “who from their diversity and historical strength” gave him their trust.

“My government will be due to all citizens,” promised the virtual president-elect, despite the fact that Fujimori still rejects his defeat and maintains that it is still necessary to conclude with the review of the records observed and appealed.

Castillo, a native of the Andean region of Cajamarca, shared a photograph of himself with the title of “president of the bicentennial” and the campaign slogans “change is now” and “no more poor in a rich country”.

Some 800 minutes, which collect about 200,000 votes, were the subject of an attempt to annul the right-wing candidate, who reported without reliable evidence a “table fraud”.

This request is being analyzed by the various Special Electoral Juries (JEE) of the country.

Most of those claims have already been rejected by the electoral authorities, although they can still be reviewed in a second instance.

However, the lack of evidence to justify the complaint makes their acceptance unfeasible in practice, unless, as the vast majority of analysts and legal experts in the country maintain, the Constitution and Peruvian laws are flagrantly violated.



Followers of Keiko Fujimori denounce fraud, in a march in Lima, this Tuesday. Photo: EFE

End of vote counting

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) reported this Tuesday that it concluded with the counting of 100% of the voting records, after which Castillo obtained 50.12% of votes, against 49.87% from him the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori.

With all the voting records recorded, Castillo received 8,835,579 votes, a difference of 44,058 over his rival, which gathered the support of 8,791,521 voters.

In addition to the 17.6 million valid votes, there were more than one million invalid votes, corresponding to 5.8% of the total cast, and 121,477 blank votes, representing 0.64%, according to the report. of the ONPE.

Fujimori, confident

Despite the fact that the road already seems closed, Fujimori addressed his supporters, concentrated in front of his party headquarters in Lima, to assure them that “the most important thing is missing, which is the vote on the acts appealed, those appealed by the acts observed, and the more than 800 minutes per annulment request “.

“We trust the electoral bodies, but above all we trust the popular will, and we know that when they analyze these irregularities, they will most likely agree with us,” added the candidate, who ran for the third time for the Presidency of Peru.

Keiko Fujimori asked his supporters to wait for the resolution of the electoral juries “with great prudence, that is very important, let’s not step on the stick, our marches are peaceful, with our hearts up, with pride, we want to defend the present and the future of the country”.

Source: EFE

