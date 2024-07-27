Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 15:28

Without any kind of warning, X began using user data to train the platform’s new artificial intelligence (AI), Grok.

The company changed its privacy settings and added an option to authorize information sharing. However, all social network accounts had this function automatically activated – for those who do not want their data collected, it is necessary to deactivate the feature.

The company did not comment on the change. However, silent changes to terms of use to ensure AIs are trained with user data are becoming a trend among big tech companies. In July 2023, Google changed its terms of use so that the platform could use public data from its users to train AI models, including the then chatbot Bard (now called Gemini).

In addition, more recently, Meta has been involved in a major dispute over the use of data in the country. In early July of this year, the Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) notified the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) regarding the way in which Meta was using information from the company’s social media account holders in Brazil to train its artificial intelligence.

One of the allegations is that Meta was not transparent in its change of terms of use. Users were not notified and Meta created a bureaucratic system for those who did not want to have their data collected and processed.

The notification resulted in a decision by the ANPD to block data collection by Meta. The suspension caused the company to leave Brazil out of the launch of Meta AI, the company’s new AI platform present

The action was also vetoed by the European Union, thus causing Meta to give up on launching its AI tools there.

Learn how to disable data collection on X

Configuration is only possible via the desktop version of X.

Under “Settings and support”, click “Settings and privacy”;

Then, under “Privacy and security”, select “Grok” and disable the option “Allow your Grok posts and interactions, inputs, and results to be used for training and fine-tuning”.

AI becomes target of regulatory actions

These changes to terms of use, without consent, concern authorities around the world about issues related to user privacy.

In California (USA), OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, is being sued for allegedly stealing “vast amounts” of personal information to train the chatbot’s AI.

On March 31, Italy’s Data Protection Ombudsman, the independent administrative authority responsible for overseeing data security, blocked ChatGPT on the grounds that the tool did not comply with personal data legislation and did not have a system for verifying underage users. The chatbot was back up and running in the country on April 28.

*Mariana Cury is an intern under the supervision of Bruno Romani