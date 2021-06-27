And they make four: in Austria the fourth Grand Prix in a row with a Red Bull victory was broadcast, or the fourth without a Mercedes victory. It hadn’t happened since 2013, that is, from before the Hybrid Era. In the last seven seasons, at most the silver-gray missiles had missed three consecutive victories: Belgium, Italy and Singapore 2019, in the last days roaring Ferrari red, the first and so far the only ones of Charles Leclerc. And at Spielberg the fourth empty step in a row came with important gaps even without Lewis’ second last-minute pit stop, to collect a melancholy point for the lap record with fresh tires.

On the track with a car that is undoubtedly there born worse than all hybrid Mercedes, Hamilton and Bottas’ team is struggling in an anti-historical way. The key to the problem is not found, or in any case the development is not enough to resume the pace of a Red Bull 2021 which, on the contrary, was born very well, is perfecting every improvement it brings to the track race after race and above all it is powered by a Honda engine. finally at the level of his turbo and aspirated uncles who gave wings to the McLarens of Senna and Prost between 1988 and 1992. But if a Red Bull that has lined up everything right, there is (it’s the history of racing: not you can win indefinitely), it is the no longer flawless Mercedes that this year is amazing. Not winning, ok; but also no longer solid, no longer united, not phlegmatic and with a single voice. No longer impermeable to internal controversies, or in any case to how much of these imbalances in the home emerges towards the outside. And Toto Wolff, the man who has been able to look ahead for at least eight seasons, looks like another person. So much so that his role above the paddock events, ahead of everything, now seems more in the hands of Chris Horner: another man of leadership, foresight and communication who appears today the one with the most wind in the sails.

What is happening to Toto? In Spielberg, almost at the end of an FIA theatrical duo with him and Horner called to comment in tandem on the latest regulatory news, the latest paddock trends, Wolff spoke a couple of times on issues relating to which Horner specified to be agree with him one hundred percent. Except then underlining, a bit ‘mocking him, that if Toto thought that way, perhaps he would have done better to instruct Lewis Hamilton to follow the same line. In Austria, in fact, the seven-time world champion let himself go by commenting that the Achilles heel of Mercedes is now the engine, no longer in front of everyone – let’s simplify – in terms of power and range of use. A nice and good accusation in Brixworth, with a proper eye on Honda power unit that is giving Red Bull wings much more than its renowned cans full of taurine.

But it is in the management of the politics connected to the pilots that this year’s Toto is not recognized. Hamilton and Hamilton: who is discussing it? And the pilot let slip, about the future of his contract, a hissing ‘We hope to communicate an agreement sooner than what happened in 2020 …‘. It seems (apparently) that Lewis’s situation is actually destined for an announcement shortly: a contract extension that (again: it seems) would be under the operational management of a person other than the Austrian manager in recent weeks. And all this is completely forgetting Bottas, from some races more and more nervous up to the swear words on the radio of Paul Ricard, complaining that he was not heard by the team on the choice of strategies. Not to mention the spin in the pit lane on Friday at Spielberg starting from a pit stop, but above all the candid ‘It happened because the team told me to go second, to do an experiment‘. Phrase that the driver said hotly, also motivating some criticisms of the team, because if you want to do such experiments, maybe it is better to do them on the track and not four meters from the garage of another team with multiple related risks.

Bottas is a driver under Wolff management: to those who benefit from having him unmotivated and nervous even in the middle of a season that could be his last in Mercedes, but who above all, given the Hamilton necessarily no longer steamroller, is in desperate need of the points of the second driver? But yet, after the spin in the pit lane, Mercedes did not support Valtteri. He did not take his defense. The Toto of the past few years would have done it immediately. It is true that getting them all right, predicting and preventing events is easier when you are dominating. But the fact that Mercedes 2021 no longer dominates as before is also the result of an aerodynamic regulation that the Anglo-German team is suffering far more than Red Bull does. And this too is a consequence attributable to a Wolff who has lost his ‘touch’ a bit since last year.

So again: what’s happening to Toto Wolff? One possible answer comes from Austria: from the first of the two weekends at the Red Bull Ring during which the lack of any memory of Niki stood out Lauda, who died 25 months ago and unforgettable star of these lands. Niki, in Spielberg, apart from a memorial writing on Verstappen’s helmet, there was no mention. And after all, the memory of those who leave hardly lasts long. But it comes to believe that perhaps Toto thinks about Niki, and how. With Lauda at his side, his analytical ability superior to detached, very much inside the things of the team and especially of the Mercedes car manufacturer, Toto had been able to become Toto. He could appear and represent, in the certainty that Niki would never contradict him in public. He would always stay one step behind, but he would always support him privately. Even in the relationship with the pilots. Also to Mercedes, where the three-time world champion was highly listened to both by the previous president Dieter Zetsche and by the current Ola Kallenius, who never made any secret of his poor chemistry with Wolff …

Wandering Soul