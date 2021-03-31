I could write on this Holy Wednesday, which is less so, when the sparrows flap their spring zeal over the eaves of El Carmen, than the orange blossom of the boiling squares of Nazarenes, white with purity in the eyes of La Dolorosa as she walks from the archpriest, turns dark red fiery under the Floridablanca ficus, which are guardians of the procession of Blood, blood of a rebellious horizon that bites into the evening.

I could write that the eyes of the grandparents boil the nostalgia of remote processions, of those parents who transmitted to them, at the foot of the street, by means of improvised meat pie, how the afternoon is lived beyond the Old Bridge, in that tiny A city that in no way resembles the one that Arenal thrives below and that receives the Lord while the moon weaves silver roads over Segura.

I could remember this Holy Wednesday that the Blood treasures the Huerta tradition that becomes floral decorations on golden thrones, of impossible scrolls in their corners, of pallets that creak like laments when advancing, of blows of mulberry shelves where the ropes of litters condense the yearnings held back for a year, of tulips where crystal tears tinkle at every step, of repizco stockings, of corsages of carnations and lace that so many processions turned brown, brown like the last carajillos that the shelves celebrate before surrendering their shoulders to the century-old wood.

The ringing of bells in the arciprestal del Carmen will make it clear that today is Holy Wednesday in Murcia



I could add that, as every year while the sky respects it or the pandemic, a flood of tiny red Nazarenes springs up from the parish that announce the cataract of brotherly feelings that illuminates the first nights of spring, like a Nazarene seed and a seedbed of memories that already Never, as long as no one manages to change the Lord, who is the one in El Carmen, will they be able to forget those little revolutionaries, to whom there is no steward or president, or counselor or bishop, or any authority in this Carmelite world that can impose order and concert on them. in his beautiful walk.

The steps of Health were also exhibited in the museum church of San Juan de Dios throughout the day. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

“At the step of the Samaritan woman”



I could write that I once again remembered childhood loves when the Samaritan woman passed by, the most Murcian of all the women who parade in Holy Week, in whose face the essence of silk condenses, that such fine threads adorn her dress, and the mischief of A Carmelite woman who dominates Trapería downstairs, lush and proud as she turns around in Basabé, a street as historic as it is narrow, to walk along the Romea between sighs and cheers, among memories that, once again and now lost count, evoke other parades, other mothers Nazarenas, other parents who tied his pillow to Charon’s boat.

I could imagine the outstretched hand of a ‘colorao’ penitent who, without knowing who will receive them and without even caring, hands a handful of candies to the child who watches in amazement and restlessness as the brotherhoods pass by. Or portray the old shelf whose tears show that it is the last year that his body arches, like a massive human wedge against the platform, in the narrowest streets. Or maybe the butler who this year treasures nothing in his ‘sená’, because he will only be able to swallow the emotion because home, damn it, there will be no procession.

I could write many things this afternoon, but it would be impossible to condense in such few lines the tronío, the huertana essence, the fervor of a Murcia that awaits the arrival of the Blood at the foot of the bridge without it arriving. That cannot be described, although so many Red Nazarenes will feel it today in the interweaving of their souls. The ringing of bells in the arciprestal del Carmen, at the appointed time, will make it clear that today is Holy Wednesday.