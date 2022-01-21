Alessia Macari tested positive the day before giving birth to her baby girl: “So much suffering, but also so much happiness”

Alessia Macari, a former Ciociara di Avanti another and winner of one of the past editions of Big Brother Vip, in recent days she gave birth to her first child, the little Nevaeh. Moments of infinite joy for her and for her husband Oliver, but also seasoned with a lot of fear and concern. To explain the reason, the same model and show girl thought of it, with a long post on her social channels.

Alessia and Oliver met in 2019, immediately after the show girl had won that year’s edition of Big Brother Vip. Kragl played for Frosinone and, after a long courtship, he managed to conquer Macari.

Since that day, the two have never left. The same year they are married and, in the summer of 2020, they announced that they were expecting a baby girl. Girl who finally came into the world on January 14th.

Nevaeh is very healthy and fine, but i first days of his life on earth they weren’t easy, especially for his mom and dad. Alessia Macari took care of what happened.

Alessia Macari positive at Covid

In long post written with an open heart and published on Instagram, Macari began by saying that this, for her, is a moment of happiness but also of suffering.

The day before being hospitalized, both Olli and I tested positive for Covid-19, although, I want to emphasize, we have always scrupulously observed all precautions, including vaccination. I was therefore forced to give birth completely alone, without my husband. The child is negative, but she was still transferred to another ward and I could not see her for 3 days, which seemed like an eternity to me.

Then the model goes on:

Anyone who has experienced the joy of being a mother, I believe, can understand my state of mind. Within the Covid department I have experienced some really difficult moments that I believe I will never forget. The isolation has put a strain on me. With these words of mine I want to exhort those who have not yet taken steps to get vaccinated

In conclusion, the new mother wanted to thank the doctors and doctors who took care of her and the baby, but also all those who have it sustained in these difficult days.