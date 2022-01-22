The Atalantafull of illustrious casualties between injured and positive for coronavirus, without the Colombians Duván Zapata or louis murieltied 0-0 this Saturday at Lazio and sealed its fourth position in the Italian Serie A.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez changes his image to come to the National Team)

The smile of the Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, at the end of the match sums up the satisfaction of the team from Bergamo, who arrived at the Olimpico with at least seven starters absent and who saw it very positively to leave the capital with one point.

Atalanta full of casualties

Gasperini could not count on Duván, injured, nor Muriel, the Croatian Mario Pasalic, the Dutchman Marten De Roon, the German Robin Gosens, the Dutchman Hans Hateboer, the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky nor the Slovenian Josip Ilicic, but his team managed to play the ball with quality and contain a Lazio that lost an important opportunity to get closer to the Champions League positions.

(Also read: Egan Bernal, like a rocket, beat a tractor trailer)

Atalanta finished the match with Tommaso De Nipoti, born in 2003, and the Ivorian Alassane Sidibe, born in 2002, in addition to changing the position of left back Giuseppe Pezzella, who was placed in midfield in the last minutes.

There were no great opportunities or emotions (the Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had the best) and that was what Atalanta wanted, who kept the two-point lead over Juventus, with the same number of games.

Lazio, in which the Spaniards Luis Alberto and Patric Gabarrón were starters, while Pedro Rodríguez was absent, was sixth, seven points behind Atalanta.

EFE

more sports news

-Sebastián Montoya: this was the last lap of his great victory

-Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health

-Millionaires start the League stepping hard: victory in Pasto