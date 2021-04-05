Alitalia, Italy’s flag carrier, has money left for thirty days. The company is running out of cash. Employees only received the half of your March salary a week late. As part of the remuneration is variable, linked to the hours of flights, some only received a handful of euros.

The airline can be thought of as one of the many victims of the pandemic, but no. In fact, it is only surviving thanks to the money it has received as emergency financial support after the outbreak of the covid. A help from 24.7 million of euros that will be sold out shortly. Alitalia’s problems come from much further away.

An anecdote: when I was an industry analyst, Mike powell, former CFO of Wizz Air and current CEO of Flybondi and Flycana (South American low-cost airlines), told this newspaper that “Alitalia It is going away coming soon”. It was 2005. But the airline, like Augusto Monterroso’s dinosaur, is still there. More agonizing than ever.

On land. Alitalia has not produced a profit for years. Photo: archive

Decades without profit

In the last thirty years it has not made a profit. With accumulated losses of more than 11 billion since 2000, it has absorbed more than 10 billion of public money. In 2008, when Berlusconi was prime minister, an attempt was made to add Italian private entrepreneurs, but the idea failed. The last governments with the majority of the Five Star Movement have tried the impossible to refloat the company. It was considered to make the public railway company enter the capital (Ferrovie dello Stato).

Then the participation of the Ministry of Economy and even Atlantia, the management firm of the Benetton family’s highways, was considered in an attempt to make it pay for the collapse of the Genoa bridge. No project came to fruition. In bankruptcy Since 2017, administrators have succeeded each other without pain or glory. Since then Alitalia has secured state loans of 1.3 billion that the Commission is still evaluating whether they are legal. If I had to return them, I could not.

Alitalia has obtained state loans of 1.3 billion euros. Photo: Reuters

Regarding alliances, they have been associated these months with Delta, Lufthansa, Easyjet. No one has dared to take the step. Among other things because Alitalia, apart from chronic management problems (its stately offices on Diagonal have closed their doors for years), does not seduce travelers. In 2019, only 7.9% of the nearly 100 million passengers who traveled to and from Italy chose this airline. Ryanair has a 23% market share.

The Italian Government wants to form a new company (called ITA), with just 45 planes, only four of them for long distances and with less than 4,000 workers (half of Alitalia’s current ones) without maintenance or assistance service. ITA would keep Alitalia’s assets, but without paying for them. Cost of the operation for the taxpayer: 3,000 million euros.

However, Brussels does not see it so clearly. First, it would require him to halve the flight rights at Linate airport (Milan). It also intends for this company to mark a break up with the previous one. That is, it is profitable. But, as has become known to the press these days, the Commission has warned that the airline would not be able to generate returns, as is stated, and that Alitalia’s assets you have to pay them. If Commissioner Margrethe Vestager does not give the go-ahead, Alitalia runs the risk of being grounded forever.

The Italian Executive recalls that Alitalia’s losses in 2020 have been relatively small compared to those of Lufthansa or Air France: about 484 million euros, but does not mention that it has not made any money for decades.

It also requires parity of treatment. “On the street Alitalia workers tell me that much more money has been awarded to Lufthansa or Air France,” said Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. The problem is that what the Italian entered due to the pandemic has already been spent.

By Piergiorgio M. Sandri, La Vanguardia

