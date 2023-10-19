Enthusiasts venerate it but there are those who take it off-road without mercy. We are talking about the Ferrari 275 GTB that a well-known 60-year-old collector of vintage cars crashed on the Via Emilia state road 9 in San Rocco al Porto (Lodi), causing enormous damage to the precious yellow Ferrari. Rescued by the carabinieri of the Codogno company, and by a Red Cross ambulance, the owner refused medical treatment, remaining on site to wait for a tow truck to recover the precious car, dating back to the late 1960s and produced in just over of 300 specimens. A car worth three million euros (but the one that belonged to Steve MCQueen was auctioned for 7 million).

The car, betrayed by a series of curves near the bridge over the Po to Piacenza, ended its run on an embankment after having knocked down the fence protecting a cycle path. The accident did not involve other vehicles or people.

The newspaper ILPIACENZA tells the whole story here but 275 lovers have the chance to see a healthy one soon. The appointment is at the next Bologna Auto e Moto d’Epoque show where the Ferrari 275 GTB that belonged to the actor Clint Eastwood will be on display. A car with a unique history: producer Dino De Laurentiis, aware of Clint Eastwood’s passion for luxury cars, particularly Ferraris, decides to give him one as a gift. His choice fell on a 275 GTB, at the time the sportiest and most luxurious two-seater Ferrari GT, which was configured in an elegant Grigio Notte and equipped with a speedometer in miles per hour, Borrani spoked wheels and headrests, which completed the interior covered in black VM 8500 leather.

The car, completed in March 1966 at the Maranello factories, was registered to “Dino De Laurentiis Cinematografica,” as indicated in the Supplementary Sheet. The car, dated ’66, reflects all the characteristics of the other “Long Snout” with two-shaft engine. Other peculiarities are the higher bumpers, the split tank on both sides of the boot, the wider rear window and the boot hinges outside the bonnet, covered with a chrome shell. See also MotoGP / Quartararo optimistic: "In Catalonia to win" | FormulaPassion.it Clint Eastwood himself then decided to further customize the car. He commissioned George Barris to change the color, opting for a dark but brilliant green, with emerald reflections that light up only when the bodywork is hit by the sun. Inside, he then had a cabinet installed for the transceiver system.

