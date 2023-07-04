Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023 – 21:37

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, defended the expansion of Mercosur during his opening speech at the group’s summit this Monday, 3rd. The chancellor mentioned some countries, such as Bolivia, and left out Venezuela, which is trying to return to the bloc with the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Mauro’s speech took place on the eve of the transfer of the presidency of the group from Argentina to Brazil and highlighted Brazil’s commitment to regional integration. “We will continue the process of bringing Mercosur closer to Central America and the Caribbean, in the search for new business opportunities for our economic operators”, he declared.

When citing the countries that Brazil would seek to deepen trade relations with, Mauro specifically mentioned Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, countries associated with the bloc. Today, the member countries of Mercosur are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Venezuela was also part of the group, but was suspended in 2016. “We must take advantage of this opportunity to expand and deepen this collection of trade agreements with the region, otherwise we will be left behind in relation to other regions and countries outside the region”, he added.

Two of the main issues on the Mercosur agenda were left out of the decisions of the current summit. There should not be a common response to the letter of environmental commitments proposed by Europeans within the scope of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. Venezuela’s return to the bloc was also left out of the agenda.

Relations with Venezuela

Since the beginning of the government, Lula resumed diplomatic ties with Caracas, helped in the international rehabilitation of the dictator Nicolás Maduro and started to defend the reintegration of Venezuela to the bloc. The subject, however, should remain for the second half of the year and will not be the subject of substantial discussions for decision-making between the presidents at the next summit. Maduro’s return to the bloc depends on assessments by all Mercosur countries – it is not a decision by a single country. And even Lula does not intend to rule the matter, although it is in the interest of the Brazilian government.

“In the agenda of this summit, I understand that no discussion is foreseen”, said ambassador Gisela Padovan, secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Evidently, in this context of the resumption of dialogue that we are promoting with Venezuela, this matter will have to be discussed at some point. We would like to see Venezuela reintegrated into Mercosur.”

The main obstacle is the absence of democracy in the neighboring country. In August 2017, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay recognized the “disruption of the democratic order” and formally suspended Venezuela’s participation in Mercosur, as provided for in the Ushuaia Protocol. The decision states that “the suspension will cease when the democratic order in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is fully restored”.























