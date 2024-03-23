Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/23/2024 – 19:21

Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacking a concert hall in Moscow, pointing to an affiliated group in Afghanistan. Russian president, however, suggests Ukrainian involvement. Four suspects were arrested. In his first statement after the attack on a concert hall in Moscow that left at least 133 dead and more than 100 injured last Friday (22/03), Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this Saturday the arrest of all four suspects of carrying out the massacre.

Echoing the accusation of Russian intelligence, Putin said the suspects planned to flee to Ukraine, but did not comment on the Islamic State (IS), which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

“They tried to hide and flee towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window had been prepared by the Ukrainian side for them to cross the border,” Putin said in a televised statement.

“All perpetrators, organizers, and everyone who ordered this crime will be punished,” declared the Russian president. “Whoever they are, whoever is guiding them. (…) We will identify and punish everyone who is behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this attack against Russia, against our people.”

Ukraine, in turn, accused the Kremlin and its services of orchestrating the attack to justify an escalation in the war. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the accusations against the country were “a provocation planned by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society.”

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the suspects are foreign citizens. Russian TV stations showed images of the injured men being interrogated by security forces. They would be from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic with a Muslim majority that borders Afghanistan and where reinforcements have already left for the IS ranks. More than 1.5 million Tajiks have worked in Russia, and many have Russian citizenship.

Putin declared official mourning on Sunday and said additional security measures were being imposed in the country.

According to Russian authorities, it is possible that the number of victims of the attack on the concert hall will continue to rise as the bodies of the victims – killed by gunshots or from poisoning resulting from the fire that consumed the venue – are identified.

Russian state agency confirms warning

Through a Telegram channel, an ISIS-linked agency attributed responsibility to an affiliated group in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-Khorasan, ISIS-K or ISKP.

Two American officials said the United States has intelligence that confirms IS's claim of responsibility. They added that Washington warned Russia in recent weeks about the possibility of an attack – which even led the US embassy in Moscow to issue a warning to Americans. The information was corroborated by Tass, a Russian state news agency, which cited an anonymous Russian intelligence source.

Earlier this week, Putin dismissed the warning as an attempt at intimidation.

On March 7, hours before the American embassy in Moscow warned about the attacks, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported having foiled an attack on a synagogue in the Russian capital, planned by an IS cell, in addition to killing several terrorists in the nearby Kaluga region. A few days before that, Russian authorities announced that they had killed six suspected members of the terrorist group in a shootout in Ingushetia, in Russia's Caucasus region.

