Poland decided last week to extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, which shook Kiev’s relationship with its neighbor, which has been one of its strongest allies since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February last year.

The Polish Prime Minister asked Zelensky on Friday not to “insult” the Poles, continuing his harsh rhetoric towards Kiev before the elections scheduled for October 15.

The ruling Law and Justice Party is under criticism from the far right, which accuses the government of being subservient to Ukraine.

Zelensky angered his neighbors when he said during the UN General Assembly meeting in New York that Kiev was working to preserve land routes for grain exports, but “political theater” regarding imports only helps Moscow.

Honoring Zelensky

On his way home on Saturday, Zelensky handed the awards to Bianka Zalewska, a journalist who helped transport wounded children to Polish hospitals, and Damian Duda, who assembled a medical team to help wounded soldiers near the front line.

Zelensky thanked all Poles who “since the first days of the war have opened their families and homes and offered a helping hand.”

“I believe that any challenges on our common path are nothing compared to the fact that there is such a strong bond between our peoples,” he said.

For his part, Duda told Reuters that Zelensky was not behaving in an official manner at all during the meeting and seemed like an old friend.

Duda added, “For us, politics is not important. What is important to us is providing assistance to those who need it.”

Marcin Bešdzcz, head of the Polish President’s International Policy Office, commented to the Onet.pl website that his office had not received any proposal to hold a meeting during Zelensky’s stay in Poland.