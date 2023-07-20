Today, July 20, 2023 at 21 you can connect at this link on YouTube to attend the premiere of Without methe new short film by director Alessandro Cialli.

The plot of the short film was illustrated by the director himself in the description of the premiere:

Andrea is a young entrepreneur and convinces his partner, Giovanni, to bet all

their profits on a great financial deal. Inexorably the deal fails and his life in

a few hours it becomes hell.

A story that promises pathos and a strong ability to involve the public: how declared by the director Cialli

“The theme of the short is ludopathy, it was a choral work, through a subject written by me we won a contest, “La grande occasione” by Canon and this was the impetus to shoot the film having a cinema camera available.”

The work has already been screened in the course of numerous events throughout Italy and managed to win several awards, including, as mentioned by the director, the prestigious “La Grande Occasion” from Canon.

Alessandro Cialli took part, as director, in a project promoted during 2021 by Serie A TIM, working alongside the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Francesca Michielin. You can find out more about the up-and-coming director by visiting his Facebook accounts.