On the same day that the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, announced that he will not accept the nighttime restrictions promoted by the national government and that more controls will be implemented to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, dozens of young people crowded a spa in Santa Rosa de Calamuchita without chinstraps or social distance.

The young people concentrated in the Puchuqui spa, the most popular in the tourist town, to enjoy the sun, the river and music. The troops of the Policeman present in the place they couldn’t get them to disperse to avoid crowding. Quickly, the controversial images went viral on social networks causing criticism and rejection from users.

“Initially, many young people concentrated in the Plaza El Remanso after a call that they made as if it were the opening of the summer. Then they went to the spa and there we were trying to propose social distancing”Commissioner Mario Rodríguez, deputy head of the Calamuchita Departmental Unit, told El Doce.

A user of the social network Twitter shared a video showing the crowding of people in the river and criticized: “This is now Limit night-time circulation? Fart.”

The epidemiological report of the Eva Perón regional hospital in Santa Rosa de Calamuchita showed that from Thursday, December 31 to Wednesday, January 6, 38 new local cases were reported in the area of ​​influence. In this same period, 14 positive cases of people from different localities were registered. On December 25, there were 16 active cases and that number tripled in 12 days.

Claudio Chavero, mayor of Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, admitted that they were overwhelmed by the situation reflected in social networks: “This weekend we are going to be almost 100%, we have been working very well on that. Yesterday (the young people) gathered on a traditional beach and the municipality was bowled over by the amount. The police acted. And well, within that there was no respect for distancing, “he said.

Concern in the Santa Rosa de Calamuchita valley in Córdoba, where hundreds of young people gathered without masks or distance.

“The Police cordoned off the area, took out the young people, but they got into the middle of the river, ignoring it. At this moment we are fencing the sectors and we want to dissuade, we want them to go to 4 or 5 different beaches and not that they are not give the crowding that was yesterday, “explained the mayor on Radio Miter.

He also recalled that “this piling up is prohibited” and stressed that from the municipality “they have worked piecemeal, everyone has been trying to somehow distance themselves”, but that “young people go where young people are and look for mass”.

In social networks they denounced hundreds of young people in a spa in Córdoba not complying with the protocols to prevent the coronavirus.

“Today we have fenced, we are going to divide and see in what way we can make people understand that what happened yesterday cannot happen again,” Chavero stressed.

