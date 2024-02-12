The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), should participate in an event with educators on March 16 with the former mayor Luiza Erundina (Psol), candidate for São Paulo administration on the ticket with a psolist in 2020.

Candidate for vice mayor of São Paulo with Boulos, Marta Suplicy (PT) will not participate in the pre-campaign event. When questioned, Erundina said that she would not feel comfortable next to the PT member. She gave a statement to CNN Brazil.

The president's party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has already commanded São Paulo 3 times:

Haddad and Marta Suplicy ran for re-election, but were not re-elected. Erundina ran again for mayor in 1996, 2000 and 2004, but was unsuccessful.