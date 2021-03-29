Without contact with the media, without the presence of her predecessor Marcela Losardo and accompanied by some of the K leaders closest to the vice president, Martin Soria He assumed this Monday as the new Minister of Justice and formalized a new stage in the relationship between the Casa Rosada and the Judiciary, which has long been traversed by strong tensions.

“Welcome Martin. I want to especially thank Marcela Losardo, she did exactly what I asked of her, “said Alberto Fernández. before taking the oath to the new minister. The recognition of the President to his friend and partner, whowhich left the government “overwhelmed”, As revealed by the head of state himself, it was precisely what aroused the most angry critics of Kirchnerism: what Losardo did at the request of Fernández was, in the opinion of the Patria Institute, insufficient.

The Soria jury, which does not come from kidney K but which established a good link with that sector of the coalition due to its affront to the Judiciary, inaugurates in this sense a new strategy by the ruling party, at least in the media, a terrain in which Losardo never dared to play. When he did, it was too late.

After being sworn in, Soria thanked the President for the appointment from his Twitter account and He spoke of the “challenges” of his management. He spoke of “initiating a process of change that restores efficiency, transparency, empathy and social legitimacy to the justice system” and argued that the “justice service is opaque and away from the citizenry.” “It is one of the most notorious deficits in our democracy,” he said.

In a calmer tone than that of his last media appearances -where he spoke about lawfare and pointed against macrismo and the judges-, Soria added: “Despite prejudice, I understand that there is only one way to achieve it: dialogue and consensus building “.

The masterpiece of the official was the impulse and the strong defense of the extension of the complaint, in the case that investigates the “judicial table” of Cambiemos, on the visits of the chambermaid Gustavo Hornos to Mauricio Macri during his days at the Casa Rosada.

The investigation into those visits by the president of the Cassation chamber, which are being investigated in the Council of the Magistracy, was one of the comments of the swearing in this Monday among the attendees. The other, the communications requested by Judge María Romilda Servini on the telephone number of Fabián Rodríguez Simón, alias “Pepín”, judicial advisor to Mauricio Macri, whose investigation is expected in May.

Two causes that follow with special interest in the ruling party. And that could set the course for the management of Soria. The arrival of the former deputy was marked in the previous one by the eventual advance against the attorney Eduardo Casal, an objective that the ruling party has been pursuing for a long time. For that, they need to change the law. Is not easy.

Among the guests at the brief ceremony at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum stood out the Secretary of Justice, Juan Martin Mena -fronted from the beginning of the management with Losardo-; senators Oscar Parrilli, Martín Doñate and Mariano Recalde; the Secretary of Energy, Dario Martínez – he took a selfie with the new official -; the president of the Council of the Magistracy, Diego Molea, and Sergio Massa, the president of the lower house who for weeks has further strengthened the bond with Cristina Kirchner and who no longer hides his annoyance with the presidential administration.

The members of the Supreme Court, immersed in the fight between the ruling party and the Justice, were not invited, as confirmed by this newspaper.

Although the new stage comes at a time when COVID begins to completely take over the public agenda, the new minister arrives to fight in a bid that, for now, the Government cannot consider won. Rather the complete opposite.

The profile of the new minister is, in part, his main asset. “It’s Rambo”One of the attendees defined it after the act, although he immediately clarified: “You have to see him play.” Nobody expects concrete results in the short term.

According to one of the judicial swords of Kirchnerism, the incorporation of the former deputy from Río Negro, with a past in the office of former judge Juan José Galeano in times when his deceased father stood out in the SIDE, is due to the “change of strategy” to another moment in the relationship with the Judiciary. “In football terms, another player, with a different autonomy, who is going forward”explains the source.