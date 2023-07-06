Without Malice: the documentary on Rai 3 dedicated to Laura Antonelli

Senza Malizia is the documentary broadcast this evening, Thursday 6 July 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3. The work is dedicated to the memory of the great Laura Antonelli, who passed away in 2015. Below are all the advances and guests.

Previews and guests

The doc by Bernard Bédarida and Nello Correale traces the life of the actress, starting from her difficult childhood up to her success with Salvatore Samperi’s “Malizia”, ​​from her notoriety to the last years of her life spent in solitude. Laura Antonelli came from a family of Istrian exiles, refugees around Italy during the post-war period, a situation that caused her a desperate and unhappy childhood.

She arrives in Rome in the early 60s and teaches physical education, an unusual profession for women at the time. Ambitious and enterprising, and thanks to her extremely photogenic appearance, television commercials, the first photo novels and some small film roles in a succession of arthouse films and “risque” comedies mark the beginning of her journey.

In 1972 she accepts the film role that will mark her for her whole life and which earned her the David di Donatello and the Silver Ribbon for best leading actress: that of Angela La Barbera in Salvatore Samperi’s film “Malizia”, ​​breaking the box office. However, his serious interpretations end, such as, for example, the intriguing Gradiva by Giorgio Albertazzi, and however, the years of his worldly life, success and magazine covers begin, following his travels from Rome to Paris and London, the real and presumed flirting, the great love with Jean-Paul Belmondo.

For Luchino Visconti she was “the most beautiful woman in the universe”, and highly successful Italian directors such as Risi, Comencini, Bolognini and Scola fought over her. Thus the skin of the sex symbol is sewn onto her, a very popular image among the Italian and half-European male public, but which she did not particularly appreciate. The same resounding success that had made her the European sexy icon, will bring her after 19 years on the set of Malizia 2000, the sequel to the beginning of her career, but which will drag her towards a tragic end. Unfortunately, Laura Antonelli remains a prisoner of a disfigured face, unpresentable due to extreme plastic surgery. In 1991, when she stopped acting, she was only 50 years old and, deeply disgusted by the entertainment world of which she was a muse, she lived the last few years in a modest apartment in Ladispoli, surrounded by holy cards and statues of the Madonna.

The documentary broadcast on Rai 3 Senza malizia makes use of precious testimonies of some of the cinematographic personalities who have starred with her, such as Jean-Paul Belmondo, Giancarlo Giannini, Michele Placido, Claudia Gerini and Daniela Poggi. The memoirs of her friends, Marco Risi, Francesca D’Aloja, Ivan Pavicevac and Simone Cristicchi are added. Through an alternation of voices, photographs, excerpts, and the careful analysis of the film critic Valerio Caprara, Senza Malizia presents itself as a special story and of respect for the different facets of the life and personality of the actress. Appointment tonight, 6 July 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.20.