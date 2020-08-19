Whenever you look at the models, these questions will also come to your mind that what would they do to keep their look so perfect. Yes, if you also have such questions in your mind that why their skin is so shiny or why the look is so brilliant? Let us tell you that no model is born with a bright face from birth. Many models continue to do something for this. So today we are telling you about the top 10 secrets of models that add to their look.

Plans and follows: Fashion weeks keep on coming, but models have to maintain their look throughout the year. Many models prepare for this several months before Fashion Week. It involves taking care of skin and taking care of food.

Also read: Remove dirt and torn ankles from this particular stone, learn the right way to use

Take care about the skin: Models are not aware that they may have to wear a plogging necklace or backless dress. Because of this, their skin care process does not end with their face. She takes care of the entire skin, for which everything from makeup to other tasks is done.

Contact Dermatologist: Models consistently use makeup and other cosmetics on their skin. Because of this, they have to keep in touch with the dermatologist. Their skin is very important for models, so the help of a dermatologist is very important. Many lotions and oils are also used to relax the skin.

Facialize with curd and get natural glow

Many types of facials: Models’ lives are surrounded by work and in such a situation they are not able to eat properly. In such a situation, models require many treatments. Such as mild fruit acid and other fruits heal the skin. Many models sit under LED healing lights after fatigue, followed by oxygen spraying to eliminate bacteria.

Washing face several times: Many famous models are constantly in makeup for their attractive faces. But in the meantime she follows the rules and does not touch her face. Models wash their face two to three times a day to avoid the loss of excess makeup.

Gives comfort to the face: There can be many damage to the skin due to makeup. For this, many models use hot water to give comfort to their face and without makeup to comfort the skin. Also read: How to make cold facials with ice cube, learn its great benefits

Ice cube will give glowing skin by removing pimples, make deposits like this

Face the morning with ice and cucumbers: Many models get up early in the morning to cool their tired faces with ice and cucumbers.

If you do not like too much makeup, then do this job: If you are busy and do not have time to do much makeup, then instead of wasting much time in makeup, you can apply highlighter on your cheeks, nose and lips.

Scrub to remove dead skin: Many models use a self-made body scrub to remove dead cells from their skin. For example, scrub made from coconut oil and sugar is better.

Face wash with green tea: Famous models use many things to keep their face better. One such model washes her face with green tea. Tea tree oil is also used to soften your skin.