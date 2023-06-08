Event will bring together more than 20 gospel music shows; almost 5 km journey will be made with electric trios

The March for Jesus will hold its 31st edition this Thursday (June 8.2023), starting at 10 am, in the central region of São Paulo. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was invited to participate in the event, traditionally attended by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but declined.

In the letter sent to the apostle Estevam Hernandes, organizer of the event, the president said that he will be represented by the federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) and by the Advocate General of the Union, Jorge Messias. The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), will also participate in the march, at 2:30 pm, as announced in your official schedule.

The leader of the evangelical bench in the Chamber, deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO), criticized Lula’s decision not to attend the March for Jesus. According to him, President “still does not understand the importance of the evangelical people in Brazil”. Lula chose to spend the holiday at the Aratu naval base, close to Salvador, in Bahia.

The walk with electric trios will depart from the Luz metro station and will travel 4.8 km to Praça Heróis da Força Expedicionário Brasileira. The event will bring together more than 20 gospel music shows, including international artists, such as the American singer Brandin Reed.

The Marcha para Jesus is organized by the Renascer em Cristo Church, led by the apostle Estevam Hernandes. The event has already been held in other countries such as Argentina, Canada, Cuba, USA.

Read the confirmed performances at the March for Jesus: