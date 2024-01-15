Marina Silva, Minister of the Environment, will be the main representative of the Executive; event starts this Monday (15th January)

With the absence of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury), the government signals that it has left the 2024 World Economic Forum, in Davos (Switzerland), in the background. The event starts this Monday (January 15, 2024) and continues until Thursday (January 19).

Lula will not go for the 2nd year in a row. The head of the Executive decided to send Celso Amorim, his special advisor, to a discussion about the war in Ukraine.

The PT member and his followers give more importance to other events, such as the G77, which was held in Cuba last year and brings together developing countries. There will also be no representative from the economic team in Davos.

Present last year, Haddad decided to prioritize negotiations with Congress around the MP (provisional measure) 1,202 of 2023, which deals with the re-encumbrance of payroll in 17 sectors of the economy and also lowers other standards to increase tax collection. This Monday (15th January), you will have a meeting with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to address the topic.

Some alternatives will be discussed to increase government revenue in light of the possible return of the MP. This is the case of federal taxation of international purchases up to US$50, which could guarantee R$2.9 billion in 2024.

Senators are also considering reducing the electoral fund as a form of compensation. There is no definition of how much would be channeled. For 2024, resources reserved to finance campaigns reach R$4.9 billion.

The head of the Treasury even interrupted his vacation to participate in the event in reference to the 1st year of January 8th. Haddad's rest period ended on Friday (12 January).

ENVIRONMENT IN FOCUS

Therefore, the minister Marina Silva (Environment) will be the main name of the Brazilian delegation at the Davos Forum. Other ministers are expected to attend: Nisia Trindade (Health and Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy).

The president of PetrobrasJean Paul Prates, should also participate in the event. Linked to the energy transition, the environmental agenda must dominate debates in which the government is involved. The agenda includes climate change and the damage it can cause to health.

Read the infographic below:

The theme of the 54th edition of the World Economic Forum is “Rebuilding Trust”. More than 100 governments will be involved in the scheduled debates, which are expected to address the security crises plaguing the world and new economic structures.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, will also go to the event. In addition to preserving the Amazon, the minister must discuss the use and regulation of artificial intelligence.

There is concern about misinformation and the effects it can have on elections in several countries, according to the Global Risk Report (Global Risks Report), published on Wednesday (10 January) at the Davos Forum. Here's the complete (PDF – 13 MB) of the document.

The expectation is that the meeting will also serve to discuss how to prevent artificial intelligence from being used to spread disinformation.

Here is the forecast of debates involving Brazilian authorities: