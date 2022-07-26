Leaders in polls of voting intentions, candidates did not confirm participation in the broadcaster’s event

THE CNN Brazil suspended this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) the debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Scheduled to be held on August 6, the event was canceled because the president’s campaigns Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) did not confirm the presence of both.

The broadcaster claims that without the presence of the 2 candidates at the forefront of the polls, the meeting “would not reflect the current presidential race scenario”.

THE CNN it says find “fundamental that they [os candidatos] Commit to attendance to provide information to voters”. The broadcaster also said it was analyzing the possibility of forming a “pool with credible communication vehicles” for the debate.

The format, which unites different communication vehicles, was proposed by Lula’s team in June. At the time, the PT pre-campaign sent a letter to Abert (Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters) and to the ANJ (National Association of Newspapers) with the proposal to hold 3 presidential debates during the election campaign.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDateheld from July 17 to 19, shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions against 37% for Bolsonaro.

In an eventual 2nd round between the 2, Lula would win with 51% of the votes. Bolsonaro scores 38%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.