Monday, March 6, 2023
Without Luis Díaz, Liverpool crushes Manchester United 7-0: see all the great goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in Sports
Without Luis Díaz, Liverpool crushes Manchester United 7-0: see all the great goals


Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp’s team had perhaps their best game of the year. Salah, Gakpo and Núñez did everything.

Liverpool had this Sunday what may be their best game so far in 2023. The team led by Jürgen Klopp crushed Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United 7-0, who was on an important promotion, during the game valid for date 26 of the Premier League.

the young dutch Cody Gakpowho has been seen as the replacement for Luis Diaz (the Colombian has been injured since October), the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez They were the figures of the match that leaves Liverpool with 42 points in the League table and partially in positions in European competitions.

The goals of the beating of Liverpool

Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah.

Gakpo – 43′

Nunez – 47′

Gakpo – 50′

Salah – 66′

Nunez – 75′

Salah – 83′

Firmino – 88′

SPORTS

