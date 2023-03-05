Without Luis Díaz, Liverpool crushes Manchester United 7-0: see all the great goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez.
Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.
Klopp’s team had perhaps their best game of the year. Salah, Gakpo and Núñez did everything.
Liverpool had this Sunday what may be their best game so far in 2023. The team led by Jürgen Klopp crushed Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United 7-0, who was on an important promotion, during the game valid for date 26 of the Premier League.
the young dutch Cody Gakpowho has been seen as the replacement for Luis Diaz (the Colombian has been injured since October), the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez They were the figures of the match that leaves Liverpool with 42 points in the League table and partially in positions in European competitions.
The goals of the beating of Liverpool
Gakpo – 43′
THE FIRST GOAL OF THE DERBI ARRIVES! GAKPO DEFINED IN A GREAT WAY FOR THE 1-0
The Dutchman engages and does not forgive De Gea, Liverpool wins by the minimum score, in the duel against Manchester United for the #PREMIERxESPN. pic.twitter.com/CNpRcMF0Dp
— ESPN Chile (@ESPNChile) March 5, 2023
Nunez – 47′
Gakpo – 50′
Salah – 66′
Nunez – 75′
Salah – 83′
Firmino – 88′
