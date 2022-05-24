Without Luis Díaz, call for the Colombian National Team for a friendly

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rafael Santos Borre
Anthony Lacerda. Eph
The match will be in Murcia, Spain, on June 5.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 24, 2022, 05:49 PM
The Colombian Football Federation announced the list of summoned for the friendly match on June 5 in Murcia, Spain, against the Saudi Arabia team.
The group will be led by striker Rafael Santos Borré, who has just been crowned champion of the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt, after beating Scotland’s Rangers on penalties.
The DT of the group, Héctor Cárdenas, called 20 players for this commitment, which will serve as preparation for future contests.
The defense also stands out in the list Davinson Sanchez, from the English Tottenham, midfielder Jaminton Campaz, from the Gremio de Porto Alegre, and Feyenoord striker Luis Sinisterra.
The list of players:
José Luis Chunga – Oil Alliance (COL)
Ivan Arboleda – Newell’s Old Boys (ARG)
Davinson Sanchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Jhon Lucumi – KRC Genk (BEL)
Daniel Munoz – KRC Genk (BEL)
Helibelton Palacios – Elche CF (ESP)
Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (BEL)
Yairo Moreno – CF Pachuca (MEX)
Eder Alvarez Balanta – Club Bruges (BEL)
Kevin Agudelo – Spezia Calcio (ITA)
Eduard Atuesta – Palmeiras (BRA)
Kevin Velasco – Deportivo Cali (COL)
Luis Suarez – Granada CF (ESP)
Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)
Juan Camilo Hernandez – Watford FC (ENG)
Steven Alzate – Brighton & Hove Albion FC (ENG)
Jhon Arias – Fluminense (BRA)
Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord (NLD)
Oscar Estupinan – Vitoria SC (POR)
Jaminton Campaz – Guild (BRA)
Sports
📝 They are the ones chosen by Héctor Cárdenas to play the FIFA Date 🆚 🇸🇦 next June 5th.
🗓 Sunday June 5
🆚 Saudi Arabia
🏆 FIFA date
🏟 Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain#VamosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/OseQlgW6SK
– Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022, 05:49 PM
keep going down
