Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Without Luis Díaz, call for the Colombian National Team for a friendly

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Photo:

Anthony Lacerda. Eph

The match will be in Murcia, Spain, on June 5.

The Colombian Football Federation announced the list of summoned for the friendly match on June 5 in Murcia, Spain, against the Saudi Arabia team.

The group will be led by striker Rafael Santos Borré, who has just been crowned champion of the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt, after beating Scotland’s Rangers on penalties.

The DT of the group, Héctor Cárdenas, called 20 players for this commitment, which will serve as preparation for future contests.

The defense also stands out in the list Davinson Sanchez, from the English Tottenham, midfielder Jaminton Campaz, from the Gremio de Porto Alegre, and Feyenoord striker Luis Sinisterra.

The list of players:

José Luis Chunga – Oil Alliance (COL)
Ivan Arboleda – Newell’s Old Boys (ARG)
Davinson Sanchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Jhon Lucumi – KRC Genk (BEL)
Daniel Munoz – KRC Genk (BEL)
Helibelton Palacios – Elche CF (ESP)
Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (BEL)
Yairo Moreno – CF Pachuca (MEX)
Eder Alvarez Balanta – Club Bruges (BEL)
Kevin Agudelo – Spezia Calcio (ITA)
Eduard Atuesta – Palmeiras (BRA)
Kevin Velasco – Deportivo Cali (COL)
Luis Suarez – Granada CF (ESP)
Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)
Juan Camilo Hernandez – Watford FC (ENG)
Steven Alzate – Brighton & Hove Albion FC (ENG)
Jhon Arias – Fluminense (BRA)
Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord (NLD)
Oscar Estupinan – Vitoria SC (POR)
Jaminton Campaz – Guild (BRA)

