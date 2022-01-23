“Without livestock or agriculture, you will eat garbage.” This is one of the banners that lead, attached to the tractors that arrived from Asturias in Madrid, the demonstration that is currently being held in La Castellana, in the heart of the capital. More than five hundred rural associations from all over Spain are participating in the protest at this time, focused, although not exclusively, on the difficulties that ranchers and farmers are having to make their farms profitable, given that at the low prices they usually receive for In the last year, its products have added to a strong cost shortage (and also a certain shortage), due to the inflation of energy (electricity and fuel), feed, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and its spare parts and endless costs. additions, as well as the excess of bureaucracy that hampers its activity and the unfair competition of products imported from countries with fewer health and labor guarantees.

In fact, in the joint statement that was read before the demonstration began, it is explained that “the country that is not a member of the European Union has more commercial advantages than the member. Free trade destroys the main characteristics of the free market, its fair and free competition. Massive imports do not come to complement us, but to replace us. They also complain that “the second basic principle of the CAP is not being heeded. The preference for products of Community origin.

A message to consumers



The protesters, who number in the thousands, show that “the field never fails”, and remind consumers that “it did not do so with the pandemic, nor with disasters like ‘Filomena'”, in clear reference to consumers , which with their purchasing decisions determine the progress of the sector. “It cannot be that a liter of milk costs less than a liter of water”, they reiterate, pointing out, on the one hand, that dairy cattle farmers charge derisory prices for their production (it does not reach 40 cents, and in many cases is closer to 30 than 40) and that “on the supermarket shelves they often drop the prices of milk to attract customers and then leave the rooms in the rest of the supermarket offer” . This use of milk as a claim product particularly infuriates them, due to the contempt for their work and the value of the product, when “milk is an essential product for human nutrition, and the better it is paid, the better the quality.” we can supply.”

The demonstration is now heading, without major incidents, towards the Plaza de Atocha, where it will conclude with a concentration in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, to which they request a meeting to present their complaints and claims.